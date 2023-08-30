PowerBall results: Tuesday, 29 August 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 29 August 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 08, 23, 31, 36, 44 PB: 17
PowerBall Plus: 09, 19, 21, 23, 28 PB: 11
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 29/08/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 29, 2023
#PowerBall: 08, 23, 31, 36, 44#PowerBall: 17#PowerBallPLUS: 09, 19, 21, 23, 28#PowerBall: 11 pic.twitter.com/LZ2Wpna93p
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 29/08/23' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 29, 2023
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/3PtTcaDtIs
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 29 August 2023
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Lifestyle
C'est la cheap? Experience Paris on a budget and save (some) Randelas
The city of love, lights and fashion can leave you with an empty wallet - here's how to experience Paris on a budget.Read More
Communication is key when dating a single dad - relationship expert
Nokwanda Dlamini (relationship counsellor) recommends taking your time with any relationship.Read More
Ultra-processed foods linked to high blood pressure, heart disease and strokes
Kinza Hussain, a dietician with the Heart and Stroke Foundation, speaks about foods to avoid and what we should be eating more of.Read More
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise
Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.Read More
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old?
The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a bit tired?Read More
The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves
Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'.Read More
You could win big with the Springboks and get a free TV from Takealot!
Takealot is offering R10 million worth of free TVs if the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup.Read More
When does one drink become one too many? Take this CAGE test to find out...
Some people might enjoy a glass of wine at the end of their day, but when does it become a problem?Read More
Screen time is contributing to chronic sleep deprivation in tweens and teens
A pediatric sleep expert explains how critical sleep is to kids’ mental health.Read More