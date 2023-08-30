DA, EFF reject Kholeka Gcaleka’s nomination as the next Public Protector
CAPE TOWN - The two biggest opposition parties have expressed their opposition to Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka’s nomination as the next Public Protector, calling it "nonsensical".
The Ad Hoc Committee to Nominate a Person for Appointment as Public Protector on Tuesday recommended Gcaleka as the next head of the Chapter 9 institution.
But the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have rejected her nomination, saying she’s not a suitable candidate and has a cloud hanging over her head.
• DA calls for reopening of applications for PP after Gcaleka's nomination
• Parliamentary committee touts Kholeka Gcaleka for Public Protector post
MPs on Tuesday considered the names of candidates who were interviewed last week and rejected all the candidates except Gcaleka.
Kholeka Gcaleka has been acting as the Public Protector for over a year since the suspension of Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
She is also the Deputy Public Protector.
But the DA said this was still not enough to convince them that she was suitable to lead the key state institution.
DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach: "I don't think she has demonstrated, in the position of acting Public Protector, that she has sufficient experience to take over the top job, so we will not be supporting her."
EFF called the nomination "irrational".
MP Omphile Maotwe: "She’s got a cloud hanging over her head and to give her the office of the Public Protector with a cloud hanging over her head is suicidal."
Committee chairperson Cyril Xaba said the recommendation would be sent to the National Assembly, which would vote on the matter.
The recommendation will need 60% support for it to be approved by the House.
If approved, the National Assembly will then send the recommendation to the president for appointment.
This article first appeared on EWN : DA, EFF reject Kholeka Gcaleka’s nomination as the next Public Protector
