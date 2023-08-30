Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cele urges police officers to ACT FIRST as 'criminals rage war against Saps' Police Minister Bheki Cele urged police officers to 'be the first to act' and to use 'proportional force' in the line of duty. 30 August 2023 9:47 AM
Surviving volatile times - how to build the resilience of your business Business should expect volatility and work to build resilience says Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy. 29 August 2023 7:11 PM
Despite MULTIPLE warnings Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge is still well fed Many have tried to quell the appetite of Muizenberg’s most infamous attraction, Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge, but to no avail. 29 August 2023 2:24 PM
View all Local
DA, EFF reject Kholeka Gcaleka’s nomination as the next Public Protector MPs on Tuesday considered the names of candidates who were interviewed last week and rejected all the candidates except Gcaleka. 30 August 2023 6:28 AM
China criticised BEE at BRICS, but SA mining law 'gives it advantage' Analysing South Africa's mining law shows China has investment advantages unrelated to citizenship stemming from past prejudice, s... 29 August 2023 8:40 PM
Parliamentary committee touts Kholeka Gcaleka for Public Protector post Political parties in the ad hoc committee seemed unanimous in their rejection of all seven other candidates except for Gcaleka who... 29 August 2023 3:09 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'. 29 August 2023 7:23 PM
View all Business
C'est la cheap? Experience Paris on a budget and save (some) Randelas The city of love, lights and fashion can leave you with an empty wallet - here's how to experience Paris on a budget. 30 August 2023 9:18 AM
Communication is key when dating a single dad - relationship expert Nokwanda Dlamini (relationship counsellor) recommends taking your time with any relationship. 30 August 2023 9:12 AM
Ultra-processed foods linked to high blood pressure, heart disease and strokes Kinza Hussain, a dietician with the Heart and Stroke Foundation, speaks about foods to avoid and what we should be eating more of. 30 August 2023 8:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006.... 30 August 2023 6:33 AM
Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway. 29 August 2023 4:55 PM
Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday! 29 August 2023 9:22 AM
View all Sport
Travis Scott announces ‘Circus Maximus’ tour, 1.5 years after Astroworld tragedy Travis Scott has revealed the dates and venues for his North American trek in support of his latest chart-topping album “Utopia.” 30 August 2023 9:50 AM
African animation is on the rise and taking the international stage by storm Triggerfish Animation's Creative director, Anthony Silverston speaks about the company's place in African animation. 29 August 2023 2:05 PM
Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' turns 29 today. Is a reunion on the books? Liam Gallagher alluded to a celebration for the album's 30th anniversary. 29 August 2023 12:35 PM
View all Entertainment
Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before' Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence. 29 August 2023 12:08 PM
Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first: 'It’s alive and wriggling' It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months. 29 August 2023 11:44 AM
Why Japan has started pumping water from Fukushima into the Pacific Those involved in the local fishing industry are concerned about Japan's decision to pump this water into the ocean. 29 August 2023 11:38 AM
View all World
Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed? A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families. 29 August 2023 11:14 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'. 29 August 2023 7:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

DA, EFF reject Kholeka Gcaleka’s nomination as the next Public Protector

30 August 2023 6:28 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Public Protector
Economic Freedom Fighters EFF
Democratic Alliance DA
Office of the Public Protector
Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka
Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka

MPs on Tuesday considered the names of candidates who were interviewed last week and rejected all the candidates except Gcaleka.

CAPE TOWN - The two biggest opposition parties have expressed their opposition to Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka’s nomination as the next Public Protector, calling it "nonsensical".

The Ad Hoc Committee to Nominate a Person for Appointment as Public Protector on Tuesday recommended Gcaleka as the next head of the Chapter 9 institution.

But the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have rejected her nomination, saying she’s not a suitable candidate and has a cloud hanging over her head.

ALSO READ:

DA calls for reopening of applications for PP after Gcaleka's nomination

Parliamentary committee touts Kholeka Gcaleka for Public Protector post

MPs on Tuesday considered the names of candidates who were interviewed last week and rejected all the candidates except Gcaleka.

Kholeka Gcaleka has been acting as the Public Protector for over a year since the suspension of Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

She is also the Deputy Public Protector.

But the DA said this was still not enough to convince them that she was suitable to lead the key state institution.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach: "I don't think she has demonstrated, in the position of acting Public Protector, that she has sufficient experience to take over the top job, so we will not be supporting her."

EFF called the nomination "irrational".

MP Omphile Maotwe: "She’s got a cloud hanging over her head and to give her the office of the Public Protector with a cloud hanging over her head is suicidal."

Committee chairperson Cyril Xaba said the recommendation would be sent to the National Assembly, which would vote on the matter.

The recommendation will need 60% support for it to be approved by the House.

If approved, the National Assembly will then send the recommendation to the president for appointment.


This article first appeared on EWN : DA, EFF reject Kholeka Gcaleka’s nomination as the next Public Protector




30 August 2023 6:28 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Public Protector
Economic Freedom Fighters EFF
Democratic Alliance DA
Office of the Public Protector
Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka
Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka

More from Politics

123rf.com

China criticised BEE at BRICS, but SA mining law 'gives it advantage'

29 August 2023 8:40 PM

Analysing South Africa's mining law shows China has investment advantages unrelated to citizenship stemming from past prejudice, says expert Hulme Scholes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/ Eyewitness News.

Parliamentary committee touts Kholeka Gcaleka for Public Protector post

29 August 2023 3:09 PM

Political parties in the ad hoc committee seemed unanimous in their rejection of all seven other candidates except for Gcaleka who was rejected by some parties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance leader, John Steenhuisen. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

DA to introduce motion for fresh election in JHB in attempts to dissolve council

29 August 2023 9:45 AM

Should the DA motion be successful, by-elections will be held across the city within 90 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The EFF's outgoing KZN chairperson Vusi Khoza. Picture: @vusumuzikhoza/Twitter

‘I must take it in its stride’: EFF MP Khoza has no issue with Parly resignation

29 August 2023 8:15 AM

The party's leader, Julius Malema, announced on Sunday that over 210 of the EFF's public representatives would be fired failing to pay for buses to get supporters to the red beret's ten-year anniversary rally in July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Johannesburg mayor, the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Joburg DA says Phalatse will be 'sorely missed' as she resigns as CoJ councillor

29 August 2023 7:29 AM

Phalatse, who was the metro's former mayor and former caucus leader of the party, announced her resignation in a media statement on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alan Winde was on 26 August 2023 announced as the Democratic Alliance's (DA's) premier candidate in the Western Cape for the 2024 general elections. Picture: Twitter/@alanwinde

DA weighs in on 2024 election: 'We believe we will once again triumph in the WC'

28 August 2023 9:46 AM

While the date for the 2024 election has not yet been set, the DA expects it to take place in early May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

'EFF winning the 2024 election is a pie in the sky' – political analyst

28 August 2023 8:21 AM

Julius Malema on Sunday announced the EFF's aim of outright victory in next year's election.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leaders Julius Malema addressed thousands of supporters at FNB stadium on 29 July as the party celebrated 10 years in existence. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Rejoice Ndlovu

Fired EFF members still have a future with party - Malema

28 August 2023 7:22 AM

On Sunday, the EFF’s central command team resolved to recall all 210 of its members who failed to organise transport for constituents to attend the party’s tenth-anniversary rally last month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at the red berets’ tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

EFF's Malema defends CoJ council, says it will not be dissolved

28 August 2023 6:39 AM

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Johannesburg has released a statement saying they intend on filing a motion to dissolve the city council and have fresh by-elections for all of the municipality’s ward and PR seats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alan Winde was on 26 August 2023 announced as the Democratic Alliance's (DA's) premier candidate in the Western Cape for the 2024 general elections. Picture: Twitter/@alanwinde

DA announces Alan Winde as Western Cape premier candidate for 2024

26 August 2023 2:16 PM

Winde, who has been premier since 2019 said he was honoured by his party's nomination, adding that the DA is the party to vote for as it has shown that it can get things done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] Prasa CEO on state of rail: 'A recovery build is fully underway'

Local Business

Ultra-processed foods linked to high blood pressure, heart disease and strokes

Lifestyle

Communication is key when dating a single dad - relationship expert

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Prasa keen to get more South Africans using trains again

30 August 2023 11:51 AM

Municipal workers' strike no longer a labour dispute - Tshwane's Brink

30 August 2023 11:10 AM

Nick Frischke case could face further delays as NPA seeks to add murder charges

30 August 2023 11:07 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA