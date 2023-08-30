[LISTEN] Prasa CEO on state of rail: 'A recovery build is fully underway'
Lester Kiewit interviews Hishaam Emeran, CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).
Dire – the word used to describe the situation at the passenger rail utility.
According to the latest Stats SA Land and Transport survey, there were 46 million fewer train trips in June 2023 than there were a decade ago.
In May of this year, it was reported that Prasa needed R7 billion for operating costs over the next seven years to stay afloat.
Emeran says that should Prasa be unable to cut jobs, its operating costs may increase to R20 billion over seven years.
Unfortunately, for the large number of residents that rely on trains, they've had to look at alternative modes of transport.
Hishaam Emeran, CEO of Prasa weighs in:
Covid-19 impact
In 2016, and even prior to that, there were roughly 700 000 trips per day in Cape Town.
Today, there are roughly 50 000 trips per day.
According to Emeran, there was a sharp decline in passenger transport via rail leading up to the pandemic and lockdown.
He says that as services were slowly introduced after the lockdown, there were only four corridors operating out of 40 corridors nationally.
We've seen a steady decline in rail passenger transport.Hishaam Emeran, CEO – Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
Theft and vandalism
One of the reasons why there has been a steep decline in passengers using rail is due to theft and vandalism.
When trains are up and running theft and vandalism are curbed, but when the service is stagnant, it becomes a playground for thieves, laments Emeran.
Prasa says it has strengthened security in and around train stations and on the trains.
The vandalism and theft were certainly unprecedented.Hishaam Emeran, CEO – Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
When trains are not running and your system is exposed 24 hours a day... I think then it becomes a recipe for disaster.Hishaam Emeran, CEO – Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
Emeran says that a rebuild is fully underway, which includes the famous blue trains, to ensure that passengers receive the best service possible.
He adds that this has also created job opportunities as the blue trains are manufactured locally in Gauteng, with the goal of having 600 trains delivered.
We are certainly going through a modernisation phase at Prasa.Hishaam Emeran, CEO – Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
