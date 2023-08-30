Ultra-processed foods linked to high blood pressure, heart disease and strokes





Two new studies have found that ultra-processed food significantly raises your risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Kinza Hussain, a dietician with the Heart and Stroke Foundation of South Africa, about what we should be paying attention to. Listen below.

Unprocessed or minimally processed foods are whole foods in which the vitamins and nutrients are still intact.

Processed foods are any food that has been altered in some way during preparation.

When foods are highly processed or ultra-processed with many added ingredients such as sugar, salt, fat, and artificial colours or preservatives, they're called ultra-processed foods (UPF).

Ultra-processed foods are made mostly from substances extracted from foods, such as fats, starches, added sugars, and hydrogenated fats. They may also contain additives like artificial colours and flavours or stabilizers. Examples of these foods are frozen meals, soft drinks, hot dogs and cold cuts, fast food, packaged cookies, cakes, and salty snacks.

New studies from China and Australia show that ultra-processed foods raise your risk of high blood pressure, heart disease and strokes.

Hussain says that foods sold as environmentally sustainable or "healthy" for you can still have a negative impact on your health, especially if they're processed.

Hussain suggests that consumers be aware of food labels and understand the ingredients and how much ultra-processed ingredients go into the food they might be eating.

For example, look out for the heart logo on food items - it means that the product is better for your heart health because it's low in added salt, sugars and ultra-processed ingredients, says Hussain.

It's also recommended that you look at how ingredients are ranked on food labels - ingredients right at the top of a food label are typically used the most.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.