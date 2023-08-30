C'est la cheap? Experience Paris on a budget and save (some) Randelas





Pippa Hudson speaks to travel blogger Allison Foat, creator of Cape Town Diva: A travel and lifestyle blog. She shares some travel tips on how to experience Paris on a budget.

Yes, Paris may be the city of love, lights and fashion... but it's also the city that can leave you with an empty wallet as you do the Euros-to-Rand conversations after your travels.

To make your Rands stretch a bit without compromising your travel experience, Foat shares these expert tips to navigate Paris on a budget:

• The best time to travel to Paris is between May and mid-July, especially if you want to experience a Spring and early Summer - it's also off-peak tourist season so prices are lower.

• Know that you're going to spend a bit of money on accommodation - try booking an Airbnb which can be as beautiful as Parisian hotels, but cheaper.

• Pack light with hand luggage only.

• Walk as much as you can and use public transport like the Metro or busses instead of e-hailing services which can cost up to R500 for a 10-minute ride.

• Plan your sightseeing well - book what you can in advance and be well-prepared so you don't end up spending unnecessarily. For example, book a theatre show in the afternoon rather than at night so you can take the Metro back to your accommodation instead of taking an expensive Uber late at night.

• Look for packaged sightseeing deals - it might be cheaper than booking one spot at a time.

• Get a sim card with WiFi rather than using your own data at a Tabac store or at a Relay store near terminal 1 or 2 at the airport. Or buy an e-sim card which you can purchase before travelling

• Have a coffee standing up instead of sitting to cut coffee costs in half.

• Michelin Star restaurants might cost about R7000 per head (before wine) for a standard three-course dinner, so if you want to experience Parisian fine dining - be prepared. Otherwise, grab a baguette and cheese and enjoy it in the Luxembourg gardens which is the perfect setting for a lunch or dinner picnic.

• Seek out where the locals go - they have great spots.

• Eat at lunch, not dinner time - it's cheaper than evening prices.

• Beware of Parisian restaurants with photos on the menu.

Overall, Foat says Paris is expensive but it's highly enjoyable, worth the experience and every cent spent.

It's just such an atmospheric city. Allison Foat - Travel Blogger

