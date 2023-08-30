Cele urges police officers to ACT FIRST as 'criminals rage war against Saps'
John Maytham interviews Lesiba Thobakgale, Spokesperson and National Chief Negotiator of the South African Policing Union (SAPU).
Police Minister Bheki Cele is urging police officers to 'be the first to act' and to use 'proportional force' in the line of duty. He made the plea while addressing mourners at the funeral of Sergent Kedimetse Masilo.
Masilo and her partner, Constable Okaetse Mandindi, were shot and killed during an operation to trace a stolen vehicle.
According to reports, Cele pleaded with officers to not act with any hesitation, adding that "if force is required, it must at all times be necessary, reasonable and proportional... Don't die with the resources and tools that we have given you".
Maytham questions what level of training officers are given to ensure that they understand what is 'necessary', 'reasonable' and 'proportional'.
Thobakgale says that within the past three months, 31 police officers have been killed.
He adds that every officer is trained from their college days, specifically in relation to the use of firearms.
The level of training is irrelevant to the number of officers that are being killed, clarifies Thobakgale.
Oftentimes, officers are targeted either because of grudges or as a means to obtain a firearm and 'terrorise' communities.
Criminals have waged war against the police.Lesiba Thobakgale, Spokesperson and National Chief Negotiator – South African Policing Union
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
