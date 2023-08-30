Communication is key when dating a single dad - relationship expert

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cele urges police officers to ACT FIRST as 'criminals rage war against Saps' Police Minister Bheki Cele urged police officers to 'be the first to act' and to use 'proportional force' in the line of duty. 30 August 2023 9:47 AM
Surviving volatile times - how to build the resilience of your business Business should expect volatility and work to build resilience says Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy. 29 August 2023 7:11 PM
Despite MULTIPLE warnings Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge is still well fed Many have tried to quell the appetite of Muizenberg’s most infamous attraction, Bridget the Truck Eating Bridge, but to no avail. 29 August 2023 2:24 PM
View all Local
DA, EFF reject Kholeka Gcaleka’s nomination as the next Public Protector MPs on Tuesday considered the names of candidates who were interviewed last week and rejected all the candidates except Gcaleka. 30 August 2023 6:28 AM
China criticised BEE at BRICS, but SA mining law 'gives it advantage' Analysing South Africa's mining law shows China has investment advantages unrelated to citizenship stemming from past prejudice, s... 29 August 2023 8:40 PM
Parliamentary committee touts Kholeka Gcaleka for Public Protector post Political parties in the ad hoc committee seemed unanimous in their rejection of all seven other candidates except for Gcaleka who... 29 August 2023 3:09 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'. 29 August 2023 7:23 PM
View all Business
C'est la cheap? Experience Paris on a budget and save (some) Randelas The city of love, lights and fashion can leave you with an empty wallet - here's how to experience Paris on a budget. 30 August 2023 9:18 AM
Communication is key when dating a single dad - relationship expert Nokwanda Dlamini (relationship counsellor) recommends taking your time with any relationship. 30 August 2023 9:12 AM
Ultra-processed foods linked to high blood pressure, heart disease and strokes Kinza Hussain, a dietician with the Heart and Stroke Foundation, speaks about foods to avoid and what we should be eating more of. 30 August 2023 8:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006.... 30 August 2023 6:33 AM
Cape Town revving up to host World Rallycross Championship event at Killarney This October the FIA World Rallycross championship makes its way to Killarney International Raceway. 29 August 2023 4:55 PM
Rassie calls on Mzansi to wear Springbok jerseys for #BokFriday The Rugby World Cup is here, which means it's time to don green and gold for #BokFriday! 29 August 2023 9:22 AM
View all Sport
Travis Scott announces ‘Circus Maximus’ tour, 1.5 years after Astroworld tragedy Travis Scott has revealed the dates and venues for his North American trek in support of his latest chart-topping album “Utopia.” 30 August 2023 9:50 AM
African animation is on the rise and taking the international stage by storm Triggerfish Animation's Creative director, Anthony Silverston speaks about the company's place in African animation. 29 August 2023 2:05 PM
Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' turns 29 today. Is a reunion on the books? Liam Gallagher alluded to a celebration for the album's 30th anniversary. 29 August 2023 12:35 PM
View all Entertainment
Loch Ness Monster: Real or fake? Search finds 'glooping sounds not heard before' Scientists have found new evidence of Scotland's legendary myth, the Loch Ness Monster, but forgot to record sonic evidence. 29 August 2023 12:08 PM
Live worm found in woman’s brain in world first: 'It’s alive and wriggling' It is reported the worm could have been there for up to two months. 29 August 2023 11:44 AM
Why Japan has started pumping water from Fukushima into the Pacific Those involved in the local fishing industry are concerned about Japan's decision to pump this water into the ocean. 29 August 2023 11:38 AM
View all World
Cannabis provides a living for families in Nigeria, should drug laws be changed? A study calls for a rethink of drug laws as Cannabis is illegal in Nigeria but provides a living for some families. 29 August 2023 11:14 AM
'Chaotic' Zimbabwe election extended for a day, despite voting laws Zimbabwean journalist Zenzele Ndebele weighs in on the 2023 Zimbabwe elections. 24 August 2023 9:32 AM
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'. 29 August 2023 7:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Communication is key when dating a single dad - relationship expert

30 August 2023 9:12 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
single fathers

Nokwanda Dlamini (relationship counsellor) recommends taking your time with any relationship.

Wasanga Mehana speaks to relationship counsellor Nokwanda Dlamini about dating a single dad.

As with any relationship, take your time.

Give yourself room to establish your expectations for the relationship, and give yourself the opportunity to learn about the other person – their needs, beliefs, and values.

RELATED: Dating advice for single parents: 'Take your time' - parenting coach

With single fathers, you will also have to learn about their children, their routine and the relationship with the mother.

If this means asking how your partner and their child’s mother's relationship ended, don’t be afraid to ask, Dlamini says.

This knowledge will empower you to make the right decision for yourself and communicate how you feel, and what your expectations are for the relationship.

At the end of the day, you are building towards something… It’s important to talk about everything and anything.

Nokwanda Dlamini, relationship counselor

She adds that it is important for men to be honest with themselves about what they want from the relationship as well as what they can offer.

This includes finances as well as whether you are looking for your partner to be a mother to your child.

RELATED: Hook up or relationship? How to navigate online dating

Look further than the initial attraction. You don’t want stress, you don’t want to find yourself trapped in some kind of life that you don’t want.

Nokwanda Dlamini, relationship counselor

Dlamini says it is going to be very difficult to move forward in your relationship if both parties cannot agree, let alone communicate about the above-mentioned issues.

Scroll up to listen to the in-depth discussion.


This article first appeared on 947 : Communication is key when dating a single dad - relationship expert




30 August 2023 9:12 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
single fathers

More from Lifestyle

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Getfunky

C'est la cheap? Experience Paris on a budget and save (some) Randelas

30 August 2023 9:18 AM

The city of love, lights and fashion can leave you with an empty wallet - here's how to experience Paris on a budget.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Ultra-processed foods linked to high blood pressure, heart disease and strokes

30 August 2023 8:00 AM

Kinza Hussain, a dietician with the Heart and Stroke Foundation, speaks about foods to avoid and what we should be eating more of.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Paulo Diniz diniz/Pixabay

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 29 August 2023

30 August 2023 5:43 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from KFC Canada campaign which offers 'our sincerest apologies to utensils everywhere'

[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise

29 August 2023 8:51 PM

Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Switch Energy Drink's Home Affairs campaign

Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old?

29 August 2023 8:18 PM

The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a bit tired?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

False news / Wikimedia Commons: mikemacmarketing

The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves

29 August 2023 7:23 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dolgachov/123rf.com

You could win big with the Springboks and get a free TV from Takealot!

29 August 2023 3:12 PM

Takealot is offering R10 million worth of free TVs if the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

When does one drink become one too many? Take this CAGE test to find out...

29 August 2023 3:03 PM

Some people might enjoy a glass of wine at the end of their day, but when does it become a problem?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf.com

Screen time is contributing to chronic sleep deprivation in tweens and teens

29 August 2023 2:35 PM

A pediatric sleep expert explains how critical sleep is to kids’ mental health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pangolin. Photo: Unsplash/Studio Crevettes

Brave Uber driver saves pregnant pangolin

29 August 2023 2:31 PM

The Uber driver faced animal traffickers to save the life of a pregnant pangolin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] Prasa CEO on state of rail: 'A recovery build is fully underway'

Local Business

Ultra-processed foods linked to high blood pressure, heart disease and strokes

Lifestyle

Communication is key when dating a single dad - relationship expert

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Prasa keen to get more South Africans using trains again

30 August 2023 11:51 AM

Municipal workers' strike no longer a labour dispute - Tshwane's Brink

30 August 2023 11:10 AM

Nick Frischke case could face further delays as NPA seeks to add murder charges

30 August 2023 11:07 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA