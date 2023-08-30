Travis Scott announces ‘Circus Maximus’ tour, 1.5 years after Astroworld tragedy

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Miss SA runner-up Nandi Mabala on daring to dream Sara-Jayne is joined by Miss South Africa second runner-up Nande Mabala to chat about her journey. 2 September 2023 12:35 PM
One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about... 2 September 2023 11:20 AM
[LISTEN] How is a body burnt beyond recognition identified? Sadly, 62 out of the 74 bodies recovered in the Johannesburg fire were burnt beyond recognition. 1 September 2023 5:43 PM
View all Local
New dash and bodycams for CoCT officers will 'boost ability to fight crime' The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers will be getting body and dash cams. 1 September 2023 10:54 AM
JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault' The devastating fire in Johannesburg has left city officials slamming the NGO SERI over “hijacked” building litigation. 31 August 2023 5:13 PM
[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency. 31 August 2023 11:15 AM
View all Politics
Bitter-sweet end for De Villiers Chocolate (Paarl), closing shop after 13 years Pieter de Villiers of De Villiers Chocolate speaks about closing down after thirteen years of tantalising our tastebuds. 1 September 2023 9:46 AM
Santam profits soar despite rise in claims due to extreme weather events The Money Show talks to Santam's Gugu Mtetwa after the insurer posts its half-year results. 31 August 2023 9:59 PM
'Plan to hike sugar tax with no consultation threatens more jobs' Industry body SA Canegrowers is appealing to government to 'come to the party' and talk about diversification before implementing... 31 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Business
Don't kid around with your kidneys! Paediatric nephrologist and manager of The Kidney Care programme at Discovery Health, Prof Errol Gotlich shines the spotlight on c... 2 September 2023 1:01 PM
Last minute lane cutters! Can lane dividers prevent culprits from cutting? What's worse than traffic? Having drivers cutting in last minute. 1 September 2023 6:31 PM
Have the travel bug? 'Wine' not visit the top four wine-tourism spots in Italy Italy is one of the largest wine-growing countries in the world and celebrate accordingly on the first Friday in September. 1 September 2023 2:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I am a scholar before I am a baller': Tefu Mashamaite Mashamaite hung up his boots in 2018 and has shifted his focus to academia and has various degrees and diplomas in politics, inter... 2 September 2023 9:48 AM
Proteas seek demption ahead of Aussie T20 today The second T20 match against Australia kicks off today (1 September) at 6 pm. 1 September 2023 8:58 AM
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006.... 30 August 2023 6:33 AM
View all Sport
Top Picks Here are some suggestions on what to do on this 'not-so-Springy' weekend. 2 September 2023 8:27 AM
PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup PJ Powers teamed up with DJ Closher to create a head-bopping remix of 'World in Union' 1 September 2023 12:58 PM
Lindokuhle Sobekwa’s powerful journey as an award-winning photographer in SA Born in Katlehong in 1995, Sobekwa began learning photography skills in 2012. 1 September 2023 12:55 PM
View all Entertainment
Trump, once banned from YouTube, will return with live streamed Georgia trial Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has also granted access to all media coverage. 1 September 2023 1:36 PM
[WATCH] Man caught transporting a massive BULL on a passenger seat What on earth was this man thinking having a bovine as a passenger? 1 September 2023 1:22 PM
China 'taunts' India with new map claiming parts of its territoriy China is telling India to ‘stay calm’ as the nations face a dispute over China's new border map. 1 September 2023 11:59 AM
View all World
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in... 30 August 2023 7:58 PM
View all Africa
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Travis Scott announces ‘Circus Maximus’ tour, 1.5 years after Astroworld tragedy

30 August 2023 9:50 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Travis Scott
music news
Travis Scott concert

Travis Scott has revealed the dates and venues for his North American trek in support of his latest chart-topping album “Utopia.”

Travis Scott has revealed the dates and venues for his North American trek in support of his latest chart-topping album “Utopia" - tickets go on sale on Thursday, 31 August.

This will be Scott's first official tour since the “Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour” in 2021 which ended abruptly after 10 fans were crushed by a raucous crowd and died.

RELATED: [WATCH] FANS CHANT 'STOP THE SHOW' AS TRAVIS SCOTT ASTROFEST SHOW TURNS DEADLY

Scott will play his first show for Circus Maximus in Charlotte on 11 October and will continue through North America, ending with a 29 December stop in Toronto.

RELATED: [WATCH] RAPPER TRAVIS SCOTT CHEERS ON BLACK COFFEE IN IBIZA

The tour will also include Scott’s largest headline show to date in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

RELATED: KEEPING UP WITH BABY NAMES: KYLIE JENNER CHANGES SON'S NAME 16 MONTHS POST BIRTH

Fans have expressed excitement about Scott's upcoming tour and are hoping he extends it to more cities and countries - wouldn't that be nice, Mzansi?


This article first appeared on KFM : Travis Scott announces ‘Circus Maximus’ tour, 1.5 years after Astroworld tragedy




30 August 2023 9:50 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Travis Scott
music news
Travis Scott concert

More from Entertainment

Top Picks

2 September 2023 8:27 AM

Here are some suggestions on what to do on this 'not-so-Springy' weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PJ Powers teams up with DJ Closher for the remix of 'World of Union'. Photo: 702/Karabo Tebele

PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup

1 September 2023 12:58 PM

PJ Powers teamed up with DJ Closher to create a head-bopping remix of 'World in Union'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown. Lindokuhle Sobekwa via The Conversation.

Lindokuhle Sobekwa’s powerful journey as an award-winning photographer in SA

1 September 2023 12:55 PM

Born in Katlehong in 1995, Sobekwa began learning photography skills in 2012.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: TikTok screengrab from @lajennnita

Mommy blogger Ruby Franke arrested for child abuse. Eldest kid says, 'Finally!'

1 September 2023 12:20 PM

The mom blogger was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after finding her child with open wounds and duct tape on their limbs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Brian Aris (photographer). Distributed by Capitol Records.

Duran Duran gets spooky! The band is set to release a Halloween album in October

1 September 2023 10:47 AM

The band is back with a new song, “Danse Macabre,” the title-track from their 16th studio album set to be released on 27 October.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screengrab Crimewatch UK

[WATCH] Bizarre brawl erupts at lavish wedding

1 September 2023 10:25 AM

Wedding feast? More like wedding fist!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spend #AnHourWith SA actor Neels van Jaarsveld on CapeTalk this Sunday

1 September 2023 9:44 AM

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over to a special guest for just one hour, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American actress and singer, Zendaya. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Happy 27th birthday, Zendaya! Look back at her show-stopping movie and TV roles

1 September 2023 9:17 AM

From 'Spider-Man' to 'Euphoria', Zendaya has made a big name for herself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tina Turner at a private concert in Monaco in 2009. © manufacturephotos/123rf.com

On this day in 1984, Tina Turner's 'What’s Love Got to Do with It?' tops charts

1 September 2023 8:20 AM

We also want to know, what has love got to with it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from @emuhleeebee on TikTok

Woman wears dramatic wigs daily after employer asks her to change colourful hair

31 August 2023 12:21 PM

A woman in Georgia (USA) has resorted to wearing different dramatic wigs to work after being told that her pink hair was not allowed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

CoJ contacts neighbouring countries following Joburg fire which claimed 76 lives

2 September 2023 1:26 PM

'I am a scholar before I am a baller': Tefu Mashamaite

2 September 2023 11:48 AM

Police making progress to foil cash-in-transit robberies in SA - Masemola

2 September 2023 11:40 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA