DA calls for redo of 'exceptionally disappointing' Public Protector applications
Africa Melane interviews Glynnis Breytenbach, DA Shadow Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development.
In a statement penned by Breytenbach, the Democratic Alliance has called for the reopening of applications for a Public Protector.
She goes on to say that it's of grave importance that the new appointed Public Protector "restores respect and credibility to the office, and who possesses integrity that is beyond reproach."
While the process of nomination to replace the "disastrous" Busisiwe Mkhwebane has come to an end, the DA did not nominate any applicants or nominees as they believe that none stood out as a suitable candidate, nor did they have the knowledge or expertise needed to perform the role at a reputable level.
Breytenbach alludes that the reason why the pool of candidates and applicants were so 'exceptionally disappointing' was due to the state of the office under the leadership of Mkhwebane.
She adds that Parliament needs to reopen the application process in order to find a candidate worth being the new Public Protector of our country.
The pool of nominees and applicants was exceptionally disappointing.Glynnis Breytenbach, Shadow Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development – Democratic Alliance
It's very disappointing that the ANC have been willing to settle on what I can only describe as a really disappointing bunch. That's not how we should be appointing our Public Protector.Glynnis Breytenbach, Shadow Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development – Democratic Alliance
This article first appeared on 702 : DA calls for redo of 'exceptionally disappointing' Public Protector applications
Source : Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
