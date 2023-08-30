South Africans clap back for renaming samoosas
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman who reports on trending news including South Africans clapping back at a local retailer for calling the humble samoosa a "golden pocket".
Skip to 7.33 for this one.
Samoosas are deep-fried triangles filled with various savoury (and sometimes sweet) fillings like mince, chicken, cheese and corn, potato, vegetables, chocolate, and a crowd favourite - cheesy jalapeno and butter chicken (yes, the latter is a trendy delicious flavour).
The savoury snack is usually served at gatherings as part of a platter with pies, spring rolls and sausage rolls or eaten during Ramadan when Muslims break their fast... but it's generally enjoyed cross-culturally and appreciated for its deliciousness at any time of the day, month or year.
RELATED: BEST OF THE CAPE WINNERS 2023
The humble samoosa made its way to Mzansi and assimilated itself into the Cape Malay culture when the Dutch settlers brought Indians, Malayasians and Indonesians into the country to work as slaves who brought these crispy deep-fried triangles to life.
So, the humble samoosa has a rich historic and cultural significance in the country... that's why some South Africans are clapping back at a popular grocery retailer for renaming samoosas to "golden pockets".
Online users have shamed the renaming calling it "sacrilege.'
But Friedman reports that the supplier of the "golden pockets" told another interviewer that the pockets are not meant to be samoosas because they're made with vetkoek dough, not "samoosa blare" as samoosa connoisseurs would expect.
RELATED: SECRET TO MAKING GREAT CAPE MALAY DALTJIES, CURRY AND MORE - FROM FATIMA SYDOW
The golden pockets are also filled with unique fillings like ham and cheese and boerewors so it was never meant to be a samoosa, it just looks like one, says the supplier.
RELATED: WEIRD FOOD COMBOS THAT KFM LISTENERS SWEAR TASTE AMAZING
Overall, just don't mess with the samoosa.
These triangles are in other cultures but don't mess with the samoosa.Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Green_peas_samosa.JPG
More from Lifestyle
Don't kid around with your kidneys!
Paediatric nephrologist and manager of The Kidney Care programme at Discovery Health, Prof Errol Gotlich shines the spotlight on caring for Kidneys as part of the Kidney Awareness Week. He shares some insights on Discovery Health’s data with regard to CKD, and to give some nutrition tips to keep your kidneys healthy.Read More
One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics
Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about Embodied Eating Disorder Recovery, the use of psychedelics in treating eating disorders.Read More
Last minute lane cutters! Can lane dividers prevent culprits from cutting?
What's worse than traffic? Having drivers cutting in last minute.Read More
Have the travel bug? 'Wine' not visit the top four wine-tourism spots in Italy
Italy is one of the largest wine-growing countries in the world and celebrate accordingly on the first Friday in September.Read More
Brave Uber driver, bittersweet SPCA: Top good news stories of the week
We could all do with a little good news, here are this week's top stories to put a smile on your face.Read More
[WATCH] Man caught transporting a massive BULL on a passenger seat
What on earth was this man thinking having a bovine as a passenger?Read More
Nando's and Pick n Pay Clothing drop extra hot merch for Heritage month
What happens when two lekker local brands collide? You get hot 'n spicy limited edition tees to look lekker in this Spring.Read More
PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup
PJ Powers teamed up with DJ Closher to create a head-bopping remix of 'World in Union'Read More
How folk remedies can fuel misinformation
Folk wisdom can involve herbal remedies, dietary recommendations and advice about following specific behaviours.Read More