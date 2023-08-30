Canadian faces 14 charges of selling lethal substances in assisted suicide cases
Kenneth Law (57) has been accused of selling lethal substances to assist people globally with suicide.
While he was initially charged with two counts of counselling and aiding suicide after allegedly selling 1200 packages to 40 countries, he has since been charged with 12 further charges, bringing the total to 14 charges.
According to the National Crime Agency, a total of 272 individuals in the UK purchased products from Law.
Out of the 272, 88 people died.
Law is due to appear in court on 8 September.
Assisted suicide – all the rights and wrongs of it – is illegal virtually everywhere.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
