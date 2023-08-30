



Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Kenneth Law (57) has been accused of selling lethal substances to assist people globally with suicide.

While he was initially charged with two counts of counselling and aiding suicide after allegedly selling 1200 packages to 40 countries, he has since been charged with 12 further charges, bringing the total to 14 charges.

According to the National Crime Agency, a total of 272 individuals in the UK purchased products from Law.

Out of the 272, 88 people died.

Law is due to appear in court on 8 September.

This is the reality of what that man Kenneth Law is responsible for. Everytime I hear of a family effect by him and his poison my heart dies a little more. I'll never see the world the same way again. Whatever happens to KennethLaw it will never be enough. pic.twitter.com/iM11z5JZGS ' Hollie (@HollieArna) August 21, 2023

RELATED: (WATCH) Man (76) who fulfilled terminally-ill wife's wishes to kill her released

RELATED: The Big Debate: Should people have the right to die by assisted suicide?

RELATED: Rat poison suicide attempts: 'It's an epidemic flying under the radar'

Assisted suicide – all the rights and wrongs of it – is illegal virtually everywhere. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : Canadian faces 14 charges of selling lethal substances in assisted suicide cases