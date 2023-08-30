ABBA's Agnetha Fältskog set to release new single at 73-years-old





It's been 10 years since ABBA member, Agnetha Fältskog released an album.

The album ‘A’ reached the sixth spot on the UK charts back in 2013.

Now, at 73-years-old, she's set to release a new single, "where do we go from here" after having reportedly signed a record deal with BMG.

Fältskog teased her upcoming single on Instagram releasing the song's first airplay date which is set for 31 August on BBC Radio 2.

Along with Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Fältskog set the music world on fire in the 1970s with a string of massive global hits after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 with the song 'Waterloo'.

ABBA came back together again to record a new album two years ago.

The four artists reunited to record a new album titled ‘Voyage’ which sold in excess of 2.5 million copies and topped the charts all over the world, earning them five Grammy nominations as a result.

Reports say that Fältskog loved being back in the studio so much that it inspired her solo career.

