With people living longer, do we need to rethink retirement?





John Perlman speaks to Graeme Codrington, CEO of TomorrowToday Global.

As people around the world are living longer, many are unable to sustain themselves after retiring at the age of 65.

We are all living longer than we thought we were going to. Graeme Codrington, CEO - TomorrowToday Global

We can expect to live to 100 and beyond that. Graeme Codrington, CEO - TomorrowToday Global

This leads to older workers constantly competing for jobs, which affects the number of open positions for younger workers.

According to Codrington, it is a complicated conversation as we cannot simply increase the retirement age.

He says that retirement should be a personal choice, and people should not be forced to retire later.

In addition to this, he says the working model might need to be completely re-imagined to accommodate an ageing population.

It is such a big conversation that not many organisations want to take on… it is not just retirement age it is restructuring what a career and an industry might look like as well. Graeme Codrington, CEO - TomorrowToday Global

There are a lot of ways we could be thinking about retirement. It is not just a number, it is an entire change of mindset. Graeme Codrington, CEO - TomorrowToday Global

