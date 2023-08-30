Outa urges motorists to make use of RTIA’s temporary lift on licence renewals
Africa Melane interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA).
The Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) has temporarily lifted its order blocking drivers from renewing licence discs and cards.
The lift comes while RTIA investigates allegations of administrative flaws and other issues pertaining to the block.
RELATED: AfriForum requests government scrap 'unconstitutional' 5-year driver’s licence
RELATED: Cape Town driving schools in the Southern Suburbs (prices included)
Outa encourages motorists to take advantage of this, adding that the renewal of licences cannot be blocked by outstanding Aarto infringement notices according to the law.
If this is the case, the organisation says it should be reported to RTIA and Outa immediately.
While Outa doesn't condone motorists not paying their fines, they add that once the investigation is completed, all of the fines that have not been processed correctly need to be removed.
The time frame as to how long the block will be lifted is unknown.
It's unlawful to block people from renewing their licences.Wayne Duvenage, CEO – Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Outa urges motorists to make use of RTIA’s temporary lift on licence renewals
