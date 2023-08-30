SPCA continues to give a voice to the voiceless as team wins dog neglect case
The case has highlighted the harsh reality that the term “unwanted” means so much more than just a lack of desire to continue to own a pet.
On 24 August 24, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Inspectorate Department received a call regarding an unwanted dog.
RELATED: BAREFOOT SPCA TRAINEE INSPECTOR CLIMBS A TREE TO SAVE A STUCK, DISTRESSED KITTEN
The call led them to a residence in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain. Upon arrival, SPCA collection officer Mzikayise Mfini was met with a horrifying sight – Rockxy, an adult cross-breed dog, was in a shocking state of deterioration with two sizable and festering wounds, one on her abdomen and one in her genital area.
He returned to the SPCA and took Rockxy directly to our Animal Hospital to be examined by a veterinarian.
RELATED: JUSTICE PREVAILS FOR SPCA AS COURT FINDS MAN GUILTY OF ANIMAL CRUELTY
Dr. Ettienne, the SPCA’s attending veterinarian, detailed the extent of the neglect and suffering that Rockxy endured.
She was found with two ulcerating masses, one on her abdomen and another between her legs, both of significant size and severity. The masses had been left untreated for a prolonged period, causing the flesh to ulcerate deeply. There were definite signs of animal neglect, in addition to the suffering resulting from the severity of the masses on multiple sites.Dr. Ettienne, Vet - SPCA
With an extremely poor veterinary prognosis, and with Rockxy showing signs of severe pain and suffering, Inspector Carina Bodenstein, who had been called to our hospital, had no choice but to humanely euthanise her.
RELATED: DOG BURIED ALIVE IN DELFT SAVED BY SPCA HEROES IN FRANTIC RACE AGAINST TIME
She says, “the affected areas appeared to have burst open and a foul smell was coming from the wounds. Yellow pus was oozing from the wounds and Rockxy’s hind legs were covered in it. She was in too much pain and I couldn’t leave her to suffer any longer.”
“This case extends beyond the mere lack of the desire for a pet,” says Chief inspector Jaco Pieterse.
It demonstrates the suffering and neglect that animals can be subjected to when they are unwanted. In many instances when a dog is unwanted, their very basic needs are not met, and in cases like this physical suffering is ignored. It’s a heart-wrenching reminder of the consequences of unreciprocated, unconditional love of a dog. A dog cannot seek out medical help or pick up the phone – they’re completely reliant on their guardians, owners or caregivers to meet their needs. It’s a responsibility that should be met with compassion not disregard.Jaco Pieterse, Chief inspector - SPCA
Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse and Inspector Carina Bodenstein accompanied by a City of Cape Town Law Enforcement: Animal Control Unit officials returned to the Beacon Valley property on 25 August 2023, and arrested Rockxy’s owner on multiple charges in the Animals Protection Act.
RELATED: HAPPY PETS, HAPPY PEOPLE: BE AN 'ANIMAL GUARDIAN' TO HELP KEEP THE SPCA GOING
She was taken directly to the Mitchells Plain SAPS Office charged and released on bail on Friday 25 August.
The accused made her first court appearance on the 29th of August 2023.
The SPCA confirms that an arrest has been made.
This case should send a clear message to people who allow their animals to suffer – we will not tolerate animal cruelty. Animal abusers will be brought to book and we will fight for the harshest sentence possible, says, Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse.
RELATED: SPCA HERO EXPLAINS WHAT IT TAKES TO BECOME AN INSPECTOR AT THE SPCA
This article first appeared on KFM : SPCA continues to give a voice to the voiceless as team wins dog neglect case
Source : https://www.facebook.com/CapeofGoodHopeSPCA
More from Lifestyle
Don't kid around with your kidneys!
Paediatric nephrologist and manager of The Kidney Care programme at Discovery Health, Prof Errol Gotlich shines the spotlight on caring for Kidneys as part of the Kidney Awareness Week. He shares some insights on Discovery Health’s data with regard to CKD, and to give some nutrition tips to keep your kidneys healthy.Read More
One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics
Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about Embodied Eating Disorder Recovery, the use of psychedelics in treating eating disorders.Read More
Last minute lane cutters! Can lane dividers prevent culprits from cutting?
What's worse than traffic? Having drivers cutting in last minute.Read More
Have the travel bug? 'Wine' not visit the top four wine-tourism spots in Italy
Italy is one of the largest wine-growing countries in the world and celebrate accordingly on the first Friday in September.Read More
Brave Uber driver, bittersweet SPCA: Top good news stories of the week
We could all do with a little good news, here are this week's top stories to put a smile on your face.Read More
[WATCH] Man caught transporting a massive BULL on a passenger seat
What on earth was this man thinking having a bovine as a passenger?Read More
Nando's and Pick n Pay Clothing drop extra hot merch for Heritage month
What happens when two lekker local brands collide? You get hot 'n spicy limited edition tees to look lekker in this Spring.Read More
PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup
PJ Powers teamed up with DJ Closher to create a head-bopping remix of 'World in Union'Read More
How folk remedies can fuel misinformation
Folk wisdom can involve herbal remedies, dietary recommendations and advice about following specific behaviours.Read More