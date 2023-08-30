[WATCH] 'Lunch with Hitler': SA filmmaker brings story of Margot Woelk to life
Lester Kiewit interviews Johannesburg filmmaker, Christopher Grant Harvey, about his latest short film, “Lunch with Hitler”.
It’s a story that remained unknown until 2013.
That year, 95-year-old Margot Woelk claimed she was one of 15 young women selected in 1942 who were forced to sample Adolf Hitler’s food to ensure that it wasn’t poisoned and safe for consumption.
Since her story was revealed, there have been two novels, a play and now Harvey has put his own twist on it with a short 8-minute film.
Shot entirely in German, filmed in Pretoria, written and directed by Harvey and brought together by South crew members, the short film has been nominated for a South African Film and Television Award (Safta).
Watch the film below:
RELATED: African animation is on the rise and taking the international stage by storm
I thought it was a very strong human story. There was a lot that I connected with.Christopher Grant Harvey, Writer and Director – “Lunch with Hitler”
It can be enjoyed by everyone.Christopher Grant Harvey, Writer and Director – “Lunch with Hitler”
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : YouTube screenshot: Christopher Grant Harvey
More from Entertainment
Top Picks
Here are some suggestions on what to do on this 'not-so-Springy' weekend.Read More
PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup
PJ Powers teamed up with DJ Closher to create a head-bopping remix of 'World in Union'Read More
Lindokuhle Sobekwa’s powerful journey as an award-winning photographer in SA
Born in Katlehong in 1995, Sobekwa began learning photography skills in 2012.Read More
Mommy blogger Ruby Franke arrested for child abuse. Eldest kid says, 'Finally!'
The mom blogger was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after finding her child with open wounds and duct tape on their limbs.Read More
Duran Duran gets spooky! The band is set to release a Halloween album in October
The band is back with a new song, “Danse Macabre,” the title-track from their 16th studio album set to be released on 27 October.Read More
[WATCH] Bizarre brawl erupts at lavish wedding
Wedding feast? More like wedding fist!Read More
Spend #AnHourWith SA actor Neels van Jaarsveld on CapeTalk this Sunday
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over to a special guest for just one hour, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits.Read More
Happy 27th birthday, Zendaya! Look back at her show-stopping movie and TV roles
From 'Spider-Man' to 'Euphoria', Zendaya has made a big name for herself.Read More
On this day in 1984, Tina Turner's 'What’s Love Got to Do with It?' tops charts
We also want to know, what has love got to with it?Read More