Tourism is back, demand on the rise – Capital Hotels founder





Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Capital Hotels & Apartments founder Marc Wachsberger about making the most out of South Africa’s tourism potential.

Post-pandemic, tourism is booming once again as demand comes back to the whole industry and price wars are normalised.

The combination of demand and the limited number of hotels and rooms available has been working incredibly well for Capital Hotels & Apartments.

Even in these tough economic times, there is still a fundamental demand for our conferencing, for our hotel rooms, apartment stays, and for people just getting out there and socialising. Marc Wachsberger, founder - Capital Hotels & Apartments

But now that the industry is back, Wachsberger says the only thing that can drive tourism growth (new hotels) is the fundamental GDP of our economy.

Capital Hotels & Apartments, however, chose a different route, taking advantage of the pandemic to break ground in Mbombela.

Wachsberger says while the industry mainly considers those coming from the likes of America, Europe and Asia, there was an opportunity to tap into African tourism with Mbombela.

[Tourists from Africa] look at South Africa as an unbelievable place to be; load-shedding is a norm in their eyes, there is incredible shopping and amenities, and it's been a major driver for tourism. Marc Wachsberger, founder - Capital Hotels & Apartments

Today the hotel is booming with over 70% occupancy.

