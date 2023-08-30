Air pollution is doing MORE damage to our health than smoking - study





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.

Research from the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC) has found that air pollution is “the greatest threat to public health.”

Emissions from cars, industrial emissions and wildfires are being linked to a number of lung diseases and other health conditions.

South Asia is the most affected as countries in the region have some of the highest levels of air pollution.

On average, air pollution is reducing people’s life expectancy by roughly 2,3 years.

Picture: Pixabay.com

I suppose their argument is that governments should be taking the guidelines more seriously and trying to work out ways to reduce pollution. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

