NSRI urges public to be cautious on the coastline during full moon period
Mandy Wiener interviews Craig Lambinon, the National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson (skip to 37:41).
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has put out a statement urging the public to be cautious around the coastline during the full moon Spring tide over 30 and 31 August.
During the Spring tide, the high tide is higher than normal while the low tide is lower than normal.
Due to the possibility of rip currents being heightened, the NSRI is urging bathers, coastal hikers, boaters, sailors and paddlers to be extra cautious.
RELATED: It’s never too late to learn to swim, NSRI offers free survival lessons
We do notice that there are more drowning accidents from bathers caught in rip currents during a Spring tide.Craig Lambinon, Spokesperson – National Sea Rescue Institute
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Wikimedia Commons: alyssa BLACK
More from Local
Miss SA runner-up Nandi Mabala on daring to dream
Sara-Jayne is joined by Miss South Africa second runner-up Nande Mabala to chat about her journey.Read More
One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics
Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about Embodied Eating Disorder Recovery, the use of psychedelics in treating eating disorders.Read More
[LISTEN] How is a body burnt beyond recognition identified?
Sadly, 62 out of the 74 bodies recovered in the Johannesburg fire were burnt beyond recognition.Read More
Some pharmacists allowed to prescribe and dispense HIV medication without script
Following a ruling from the North Gauteng High Court, accessing HIV medication has become easier.Read More
Cape Town bully in viral video charged with assault, her victim in counselling
Darian Hock, Attorney representing Mishqah Arend weighs in on the case.Read More
Headboy keeps promise, takes longtime Down syndrome friend to matric dance
Have you ever met a kind-hearted person who made a significant positive impact on your life?Read More
Lindokuhle Sobekwa’s powerful journey as an award-winning photographer in SA
Born in Katlehong in 1995, Sobekwa began learning photography skills in 2012.Read More
New dash and bodycams for CoCT officers will 'boost ability to fight crime'
The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers will be getting body and dash cams.Read More
'It was like a bomb had gone off' – Veteran firefighter on Marshalltown fire
The deadly fire in Johannesburg has claimed numerous lives and horrified South Africans.Read More