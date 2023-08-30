Money Smart Week SA is promoting financial literacy across the country
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Zanele Gigaba, Chairperson of Money Smart Week SA.
Times are tough for most of us financially, but knowing how to make the best use of your finances can help ease some of the strain.
Money Smart Week is a public education programme coordinated by National Treasury to improve financial literacy and empower people to make the best possible personal finance decisions.
Gigaba says that the country’s largest financial literacy campaign aims to educate South Africans on all money matters from what is in the bank to cryptocurrency.
She adds that one of the biggest financial concerns that should be on all our minds is saving, especially saving for retirement.
With unemployment and with economic activity being low, if we are not saving towards retirement, we are actually creating a bigger burden in the future for government.Zanele Gigaba, Chairperson - Money Smart Week SA
While it is important to save, she says it is also important to find balance and enjoy your money in the present.
Listen to the interview above for more.
