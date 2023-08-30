Streaming issues? Report here
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft

30 August 2023 7:58 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Victor Kgomoeswana
Nigeria oil
oil theft
oil refinery
oil bunkering

Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in illegal refineries.

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back.

Climate crisis? No worries; we're making money! © anankkml/123rf.com
Climate crisis? No worries; we're making money! © anankkml/123rf.com

In Nigeria's ongoing battle to stop the illegal oil business, its army swooped on an illegal refinery in Delta state this week.

Troops reportedly destroyed eight ovens used for illegal refining, and 14 storage reservoirs containing stolen crude oil.

The country is the biggest producer in Africa and lost oil revenue costs it billions of dollars every year.

RELATED: Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) gets more detail from Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back.

Two years ago already the estimates were that Nigeria was losing over $6 billion every year to the illegal oil business Kgomoeswana says.

It's the top oil producer in Africa, but because of the perception of inequity or the perception of the lack of resource nationalism there's a lot of oil bumpering... where rebels, if I may call them that, just go about punching holes into the pipelines and helping themselves to the oil.

Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

A lot of oil gets sold illegally. It gets stolen and it gets shipped overseas but some of it was also being refined in illegal refineries.

Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

Kgomoeswana says the refinery in Warri, Delta State, is one of at least ten illegal refineries that have been found and destroyed or disabled.

It's also vital for the government to eliminate these illegal refineries to ensure that legitimate businesses can actually do business, he adds.

As an example, Kgomoeswana cites the Dangote Refinery owned by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, which was inaugurated in May this year.

It's expected to deliver 650,000 barrels per day (BPD) once in full operation.

Nigeria is in the process of removing fuel subsidies that were introduced in the 1970s.

This is all part of creating a regulatory environment where people like Dangote can invest knowing that their business is not going to be diluted or hampered by illegal operations.

Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

Scroll up to listen to Kgomoeswana on Africa Business Focus




