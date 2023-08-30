Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Miss SA runner-up Nandi Mabala on daring to dream Sara-Jayne is joined by Miss South Africa second runner-up Nande Mabala to chat about her journey. 2 September 2023 12:35 PM
One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about... 2 September 2023 11:20 AM
[LISTEN] How is a body burnt beyond recognition identified? Sadly, 62 out of the 74 bodies recovered in the Johannesburg fire were burnt beyond recognition. 1 September 2023 5:43 PM
View all Local
New dash and bodycams for CoCT officers will 'boost ability to fight crime' The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers will be getting body and dash cams. 1 September 2023 10:54 AM
JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault' The devastating fire in Johannesburg has left city officials slamming the NGO SERI over “hijacked” building litigation. 31 August 2023 5:13 PM
[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency. 31 August 2023 11:15 AM
View all Politics
Bitter-sweet end for De Villiers Chocolate (Paarl), closing shop after 13 years Pieter de Villiers of De Villiers Chocolate speaks about closing down after thirteen years of tantalising our tastebuds. 1 September 2023 9:46 AM
Santam profits soar despite rise in claims due to extreme weather events The Money Show talks to Santam's Gugu Mtetwa after the insurer posts its half-year results. 31 August 2023 9:59 PM
'Plan to hike sugar tax with no consultation threatens more jobs' Industry body SA Canegrowers is appealing to government to 'come to the party' and talk about diversification before implementing... 31 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Business
Last minute lane cutters! Can lane dividers prevent culprits from cutting? What's worse than traffic? Having drivers cutting in last minute. 1 September 2023 6:31 PM
Have the travel bug? 'Wine' not visit the top four wine-tourism spots in Italy Italy is one of the largest wine-growing countries in the world and celebrate accordingly on the first Friday in September. 1 September 2023 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Man caught transporting a massive BULL on a passenger seat What on earth was this man thinking having a bovine as a passenger? 1 September 2023 1:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I am a scholar before I am a baller': Tefu Mashamaite Mashamaite hung up his boots in 2018 and has shifted his focus to academia and has various degrees and diplomas in politics, inter... 2 September 2023 9:48 AM
Proteas seek demption ahead of Aussie T20 today The second T20 match against Australia kicks off today (1 September) at 6 pm. 1 September 2023 8:58 AM
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006.... 30 August 2023 6:33 AM
View all Sport
Top Picks Here are some suggestions on what to do on this 'not-so-Springy' weekend. 2 September 2023 8:27 AM
Lindokuhle Sobekwa’s powerful journey as an award-winning photographer in SA Born in Katlehong in 1995, Sobekwa began learning photography skills in 2012. 1 September 2023 12:55 PM
Mommy blogger Ruby Franke arrested for child abuse. Eldest kid says, 'Finally!' The mom blogger was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after finding her child with open wounds and duct tape on their limbs. 1 September 2023 12:20 PM
View all Entertainment
Trump, once banned from YouTube, will return with live streamed Georgia trial Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has also granted access to all media coverage. 1 September 2023 1:36 PM
China 'taunts' India with new map claiming parts of its territoriy China is telling India to ‘stay calm’ as the nations face a dispute over China's new border map. 1 September 2023 11:59 AM
Proud Boys leader gets 17 years in jail for storming US Capitol A former ‘Proud Boys’ member will spend 17 years in jail for the attack on the US Capital in January 2021. 1 September 2023 9:27 AM
View all World
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in... 30 August 2023 7:58 PM
View all Africa
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can

30 August 2023 8:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
financial literacy
call centre agents
Clientèle Life
telesales
funeral policy
consumer issues

The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong.

The exploitation of consumers by telesales agents is an issue consumer journo Wendy Knowler is very familiar with.

"The complaints come to me think and fast: I was promised this - but that’s not what I got…"

Knowler does make it clear that the telesales industry is not all bad as many upstanding companies are represented by agents who do perform a great consumer service.

Most of the examples Knowler deals with relate to cellphone contracts, but this week on The Money Show she turns the spotlight on a funeral policy case.

© vadymvdrobot/123rf.com
© vadymvdrobot/123rf.com

A former Clientele Life client was phoned by the insurer asking if she'd like to reinstate her policy, which had lapsed during COVID.

Faldielah Adams told the agent her husband had died a month or so earlier and asked, pertinently, about claiming for the funeral benefit for him if she went ahead with reinstating her policy (which had covered them both).

RELATED: What can you do if telesales agent gets the sale by misleading you?

That's where the conversation became problematic says Knowler, who listened to the recording.

Instead of emphatically saying no; the policy would not apply retrospectively, the agent said that Faldielah MAY be able to do that, referred her to Clientele’s claims department, and then signed her up.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

The agent is also heard telling Faldielah that Clientele wanted to 'preserve' her benefits - i.e. the money she paid into the policy before it lapsed, which also created the impression that she could claim for her husband.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Responding to Knowler's queries, Clientele said it had noted the impression the consultant had created during the “resales” call and disciplinary action was taken.

It has been concerned that the consultant did not clearly explain that there could be no cover for (Faldielah’s husband) as the policy was not active at the time of his passing. Furthermore, it appears that the consultant incorrectly referred to the preservation of benefits.

Clientele LIfe

The company subsequently agreed that the resold policy should be cancelled and that a refund of the premiums received since the “resold date” be refunded, which has been done.

RELATED: 'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon'

However, Knowler says there was not a word from Clientele about her suggestion that an ex-gratia payment may be appropriate, given how the client was misled.

She makes the point that, yes, clearly a policy has to be in place, with payments up to date, in order for a claim to be successful.

Another valid point though, is that the state of financial literacy in South Africa should be taken into account.

If we could all let our policies lapse and suddenly re-instate them when something awful happens to us... that would not make for a viable insurance model.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

But the reality is that financial literacy in this country is very low, so telesales consultants are in many cases very easily able to fudge the truth in order to get people to agree to committing to what they’re selling.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

More oversight is sorely needed, Knowler says.

But for now "I’ll just commit to taking up as many of the dodgy sales call cases as I can".

For more detail, listen to the conversation at the top of the article




30 August 2023 8:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler
financial literacy
call centre agents
Clientèle Life
telesales
funeral policy
consumer issues

More from Business

Image source: Screengrab from De Villiers Chocolate Facebook page

Bitter-sweet end for De Villiers Chocolate (Paarl), closing shop after 13 years

1 September 2023 9:46 AM

Pieter de Villiers of De Villiers Chocolate speaks about closing down after thirteen years of tantalising our tastebuds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Santam logo: Santam Insurance on Twitter @SantamInsurance

Santam profits soar despite rise in claims due to extreme weather events

31 August 2023 9:59 PM

The Money Show talks to Santam's Gugu Mtetwa after the insurer posts its half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Sam Wordley/123rf.com

'Plan to hike sugar tax with no consultation threatens more jobs'

31 August 2023 9:12 PM

Industry body SA Canegrowers is appealing to government to 'come to the party' and talk about diversification before implementing a hike in the Health Promotion Levy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © pressmaster/123rf.com

The benefits of stepping away from work, for you AND your company

31 August 2023 8:01 PM

There's a delicate balance between productivity and retreating, and leaders in an organisation need to be part of this conversation says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© marcbruxelle/123rf.com

Municipalities continue to fail the people they should be serving, study shows

31 August 2023 7:32 PM

A 12-year study of our 5 biggest metros shows to what extent municipalities underspent on services, overspent on wages, and ‘robbed’ ratepayers through overinflation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Insurance / Pexels: Andrea Piacquadio

'Younger people are desperate and turning to insurance fraud to make ends meet'

31 August 2023 3:04 PM

People are under tremendous levels of stress, doing whatever necessary to make ends meet, even if that means committing a crime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Nissan vehicle is covered with a ribbon at the Mark White Nissan dealership in Fourways, Johannesburg. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN

New vehicle sales exceeding expectations despite cost, rate increases

30 August 2023 8:31 PM

Auto group Motus has reported a revenue increase of 16% for the past financial year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate crisis? No worries; we're making money! © anankkml/123rf.com

Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft

30 August 2023 7:58 PM

Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in illegal refineries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woolworths determined to leave no one behind in Pride Month campaign

Woolies hasn't passed on any loadshedding costs to consumer, says CEO

30 August 2023 7:35 PM

The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' year-end results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Assortment of pharmaceutical drugs @ phattana/123rf.com

SA's Aspen invests big in partnerships with global companies

30 August 2023 7:03 PM

'We've called it right' - The Money Show interviews CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's year-end results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Psychedelic Therapy / Pexels: cottonbro studio

One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics

2 September 2023 11:20 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about Embodied Eating Disorder Recovery, the use of psychedelics in treating eating disorders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Driving / Pexels: JÉSHOOTS

Last minute lane cutters! Can lane dividers prevent culprits from cutting?

1 September 2023 6:31 PM

What's worse than traffic? Having drivers cutting in last minute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: pixabay.com

Have the travel bug? 'Wine' not visit the top four wine-tourism spots in Italy

1 September 2023 2:45 PM

Italy is one of the largest wine-growing countries in the world and celebrate accordingly on the first Friday in September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© zakokor/123rf.com

Brave Uber driver, bittersweet SPCA: Top good news stories of the week

1 September 2023 2:42 PM

We could all do with a little good news, here are this week's top stories to put a smile on your face.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Man caught transporting a massive BULL on a passenger seat

1 September 2023 1:22 PM

What on earth was this man thinking having a bovine as a passenger?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Pick n Pay Clothing website

Nando's and Pick n Pay Clothing drop extra hot merch for Heritage month

1 September 2023 1:04 PM

What happens when two lekker local brands collide? You get hot 'n spicy limited edition tees to look lekker in this Spring.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PJ Powers teams up with DJ Closher for the remix of 'World of Union'. Photo: 702/Karabo Tebele

PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup

1 September 2023 12:58 PM

PJ Powers teamed up with DJ Closher to create a head-bopping remix of 'World in Union'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© morisfoto/123rf

How folk remedies can fuel misinformation

1 September 2023 12:09 PM

Folk wisdom can involve herbal remedies, dietary recommendations and advice about following specific behaviours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot of award-winning documentary !Aitsa trailer / Youtube: @cphdox4091

How ancestors viewed the sky: Doc explores both indigenous and modern cosmology

1 September 2023 10:58 AM

Award-winning documentary !Aitsa explores indigenous conceptions of the cosmos held by ancient ǀXam San people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screengrab Crimewatch UK

[WATCH] Bizarre brawl erupts at lavish wedding

1 September 2023 10:25 AM

Wedding feast? More like wedding fist!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Screengrab from KFC Canada campaign which offers 'our sincerest apologies to utensils everywhere'

[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise

29 August 2023 8:51 PM

Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Switch Energy Drink's Home Affairs campaign

Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old?

29 August 2023 8:18 PM

The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a bit tired?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

False news / Wikimedia Commons: mikemacmarketing

The misinformation virus: Why we're so receptive and how to protect ourselves

29 August 2023 7:23 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Foolproof: Why Misinformation Infects Our Minds and How to Build Immunity'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The six men accused of killing whistleblower Babita Deokaran appeared in the Johannesburg High Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: The tricky tightrope of plea deals for assassinations in SA

24 August 2023 6:32 AM

The Hawks must now use what they have from striking a plea deal to ensure justice for Babita Deokaran.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Oksana Mironova /123rf

What happens if medical practice doesn't submit your claim in time?

23 August 2023 9:04 PM

If you're a medical aid member you trust that your medical service provider will submit an invoice to your scheme, and on time. What if they don't?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Engen Springboks TV commercial on YouTube

[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup?

22 August 2023 9:31 PM

'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ alexan107/123rf.com

How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future

22 August 2023 7:32 PM

Book review - "It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steven Sidley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rollingcamera/123rf.com

What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account?

17 August 2023 7:27 PM

A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through it, was linked to his profile. Wendy Knowler tells the story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The seven political parties meeting to form a coalition to oust the ANC agreed on a name for their alliance on 16 August 2023- the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News.

'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact'

17 August 2023 6:30 AM

United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Pedros Flame Grilled Chicken ad on Facebook

Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad

16 August 2023 8:01 PM

The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alleged lottery looter is living large, despite assets being frozen

Local

'It was like a bomb had gone off' – Veteran firefighter on Marshalltown fire

Local

PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup

Entertainment Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

CoJ contacts neighbouring countries following Joburg fire which claimed 76 lives

2 September 2023 1:26 PM

'I am a scholar before I am a baller': Tefu Mashamaite

2 September 2023 11:48 AM

Police making progress to foil cash-in-transit robberies in SA - Masemola

2 September 2023 11:40 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA