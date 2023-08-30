100% Female workforce powers up Africa through solar Ener-G
Clarence Ford speaks to Rene Salmon, Production Manager at Ener-G-Africa’s Cape Town facility.
Listen to their conversation below.
Ener-G-Africa is tackling climate change by improving the lives of families in Africa through affordable, well-made energy products.
The Mother City struck excellence again when it opened Ener-G-Africa (EGA) - a sustainable solar panel manufacturer in the industrial suburb of Ndabeni in late January.
RELATED: WoMandla! Cape Town opens Africa's first all-female solar panel manufacturer
EGA also has (carbon-conscious) footprints in South Africa, Malawi, Angola, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.
The company offers solar panels and solar-powered energy sources like gas stoves, cooking stoves, inverters, and batteries that are made by a 100% women workforce.
Salmon says that the solar power produced at Ener-G-Africa is of a higher quality and costs less than imported solar panels.
The company is currently not distributing within South Africa, but to other African countries.
They are producing their first 50-watt solar panel and will continue to produce 360-watt solar panels in the future.
Salmon says as long as you're enjoying what you're doing, you will create quality work that is what the females at Ener-G-Africa are doing.
We are in the process of shattering the perception that women are more productive than men. But it's not about being male or female but it's about doing something to the best of your ability.Rene Salmon, Production Manager - Ener-G-Africa, Cape Town
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_15975357_solar-panels-on-the-roof-of-a-private-house.html
More from Business
Bitter-sweet end for De Villiers Chocolate (Paarl), closing shop after 13 years
Pieter de Villiers of De Villiers Chocolate speaks about closing down after thirteen years of tantalising our tastebuds.Read More
Santam profits soar despite rise in claims due to extreme weather events
The Money Show talks to Santam's Gugu Mtetwa after the insurer posts its half-year results.Read More
'Plan to hike sugar tax with no consultation threatens more jobs'
Industry body SA Canegrowers is appealing to government to 'come to the party' and talk about diversification before implementing a hike in the Health Promotion Levy.Read More
The benefits of stepping away from work, for you AND your company
There's a delicate balance between productivity and retreating, and leaders in an organisation need to be part of this conversation says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha.Read More
Municipalities continue to fail the people they should be serving, study shows
A 12-year study of our 5 biggest metros shows to what extent municipalities underspent on services, overspent on wages, and ‘robbed’ ratepayers through overinflation.Read More
'Younger people are desperate and turning to insurance fraud to make ends meet'
People are under tremendous levels of stress, doing whatever necessary to make ends meet, even if that means committing a crime.Read More
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can
The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong.Read More
New vehicle sales exceeding expectations despite cost, rate increases
Auto group Motus has reported a revenue increase of 16% for the past financial year.Read More
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft
Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in illegal refineries.Read More
More from Local
Miss SA runner-up Nandi Mabala on daring to dream
Sara-Jayne is joined by Miss South Africa second runner-up Nande Mabala to chat about her journey.Read More
One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics
Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about Embodied Eating Disorder Recovery, the use of psychedelics in treating eating disorders.Read More
[LISTEN] How is a body burnt beyond recognition identified?
Sadly, 62 out of the 74 bodies recovered in the Johannesburg fire were burnt beyond recognition.Read More
Some pharmacists allowed to prescribe and dispense HIV medication without script
Following a ruling from the North Gauteng High Court, accessing HIV medication has become easier.Read More
Cape Town bully in viral video charged with assault, her victim in counselling
Darian Hock, Attorney representing Mishqah Arend weighs in on the case.Read More
Headboy keeps promise, takes longtime Down syndrome friend to matric dance
Have you ever met a kind-hearted person who made a significant positive impact on your life?Read More
Lindokuhle Sobekwa’s powerful journey as an award-winning photographer in SA
Born in Katlehong in 1995, Sobekwa began learning photography skills in 2012.Read More
New dash and bodycams for CoCT officers will 'boost ability to fight crime'
The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers will be getting body and dash cams.Read More
'It was like a bomb had gone off' – Veteran firefighter on Marshalltown fire
The deadly fire in Johannesburg has claimed numerous lives and horrified South Africans.Read More