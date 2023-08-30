Are plant-based foods over processed?
Pippa Hudson speaks to Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist, and Julie Mann, a food scientist who runs a food and beverage consultancy called Appropriately Rogue Consulting in Pennsylvania, USA.
Cape Town has been hosting the 25th biennial congress of the SA Association for Food Science & Technology, under the theme “Future Foods, Smarter & More Sustainable Solutions”.
One of the topics that has been addressed in this congress is the shift to plant-based nutrition.
Mann says she has found that a combination of care for the planet, animal welfare and personal health concerns are driving this movement.
RELATED: Ultra-processed foods linked to high blood pressure, heart disease and strokes
While many people are doing this for their health, there is the issue that a lot of plant-based food is heavily processed, which might seem counterintuitive.
One particular concern related to this is how many ingredients will be used in something like a plant-based burger.
However, Mann says that almost everything that we eat has been processed, even something like an apple.
We need food processing in our food because that is actually what makes them safe.Julie Mann, Food Scientist
She adds that she can see why there is some concern, and they are looking at ways to reduce the number of ingredients in plant based foods to address the concerns about over processing food.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127394659_vegan-zucchini-burger-and-ingredients-on-rustic-wood-background.html?vti=nzhazuu27izxbf2var-1-6
More from Lifestyle
One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics
Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about Embodied Eating Disorder Recovery, the use of psychedelics in treating eating disorders.Read More
Last minute lane cutters! Can lane dividers prevent culprits from cutting?
What's worse than traffic? Having drivers cutting in last minute.Read More
Have the travel bug? 'Wine' not visit the top four wine-tourism spots in Italy
Italy is one of the largest wine-growing countries in the world and celebrate accordingly on the first Friday in September.Read More
Brave Uber driver, bittersweet SPCA: Top good news stories of the week
We could all do with a little good news, here are this week's top stories to put a smile on your face.Read More
[WATCH] Man caught transporting a massive BULL on a passenger seat
What on earth was this man thinking having a bovine as a passenger?Read More
Nando's and Pick n Pay Clothing drop extra hot merch for Heritage month
What happens when two lekker local brands collide? You get hot 'n spicy limited edition tees to look lekker in this Spring.Read More
PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup
PJ Powers teamed up with DJ Closher to create a head-bopping remix of 'World in Union'Read More
How folk remedies can fuel misinformation
Folk wisdom can involve herbal remedies, dietary recommendations and advice about following specific behaviours.Read More
How ancestors viewed the sky: Doc explores both indigenous and modern cosmology
Award-winning documentary !Aitsa explores indigenous conceptions of the cosmos held by ancient ǀXam San people.Read More
[WATCH] Bizarre brawl erupts at lavish wedding
Wedding feast? More like wedding fist!Read More