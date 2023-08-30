Are plant-based foods over processed?





Pippa Hudson speaks to Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist, and Julie Mann, a food scientist who runs a food and beverage consultancy called Appropriately Rogue Consulting in Pennsylvania, USA.

Cape Town has been hosting the 25th biennial congress of the SA Association for Food Science & Technology, under the theme “Future Foods, Smarter & More Sustainable Solutions”.

One of the topics that has been addressed in this congress is the shift to plant-based nutrition.

Mann says she has found that a combination of care for the planet, animal welfare and personal health concerns are driving this movement.

While many people are doing this for their health, there is the issue that a lot of plant-based food is heavily processed, which might seem counterintuitive.

One particular concern related to this is how many ingredients will be used in something like a plant-based burger.

However, Mann says that almost everything that we eat has been processed, even something like an apple.

We need food processing in our food because that is actually what makes them safe. Julie Mann, Food Scientist

She adds that she can see why there is some concern, and they are looking at ways to reduce the number of ingredients in plant based foods to address the concerns about over processing food.

