The epidemic of bullying: 'We do not live in a kind world right now'
John Perlman speaks to Marion Scher, Author of the new book “Big Bully: An Epidemic of Unkindness”.
Bullies are unfortunately everywhere and can do serious damage to the mental health of their victims.
Whether it is a partner, someone at work, or even a parent, becoming an adult does not mean freedom from this treatment.
South Africa in particular has high rates of bullying in many different environments.
Many people who are being bullied are often too afraid or ashamed to speak up, which can make it challenging to determine the full extent of the problem.
Scher says bullying comes down to unkindness and this lack of kindness is becoming a big problem in our society.
I just think that there is very little kindness around.Marion Scher, Author - “Big Bully: An Epidemic of Unkindness”
We don’t live in a kind world right now.Marion Scher, Author - “Big Bully: An Epidemic of Unkindness”
She adds that bullying differs from just being unpleasant, as there is often an intention behind their unkind actions.
I think they know what they are doing. They are doing this for a reason.Marion Scher, Author - “Big Bully: An Epidemic of Unkindness”
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : The epidemic of bullying: 'We do not live in a kind world right now'
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/woman-bullying-mocking-harassment-5985784/
