MANDY WIENER: Criteria of who can start a political party in SA is far too low

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Miss SA runner-up Nandi Mabala on daring to dream Sara-Jayne is joined by Miss South Africa second runner-up Nande Mabala to chat about her journey. 2 September 2023 12:35 PM
One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about... 2 September 2023 11:20 AM
[LISTEN] How is a body burnt beyond recognition identified? Sadly, 62 out of the 74 bodies recovered in the Johannesburg fire were burnt beyond recognition. 1 September 2023 5:43 PM
View all Local
New dash and bodycams for CoCT officers will 'boost ability to fight crime' The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers will be getting body and dash cams. 1 September 2023 10:54 AM
JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault' The devastating fire in Johannesburg has left city officials slamming the NGO SERI over “hijacked” building litigation. 31 August 2023 5:13 PM
[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency. 31 August 2023 11:15 AM
View all Politics
Bitter-sweet end for De Villiers Chocolate (Paarl), closing shop after 13 years Pieter de Villiers of De Villiers Chocolate speaks about closing down after thirteen years of tantalising our tastebuds. 1 September 2023 9:46 AM
Santam profits soar despite rise in claims due to extreme weather events The Money Show talks to Santam's Gugu Mtetwa after the insurer posts its half-year results. 31 August 2023 9:59 PM
'Plan to hike sugar tax with no consultation threatens more jobs' Industry body SA Canegrowers is appealing to government to 'come to the party' and talk about diversification before implementing... 31 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Business
Last minute lane cutters! Can lane dividers prevent culprits from cutting? What's worse than traffic? Having drivers cutting in last minute. 1 September 2023 6:31 PM
Have the travel bug? 'Wine' not visit the top four wine-tourism spots in Italy Italy is one of the largest wine-growing countries in the world and celebrate accordingly on the first Friday in September. 1 September 2023 2:45 PM
[WATCH] Man caught transporting a massive BULL on a passenger seat What on earth was this man thinking having a bovine as a passenger? 1 September 2023 1:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I am a scholar before I am a baller': Tefu Mashamaite Mashamaite hung up his boots in 2018 and has shifted his focus to academia and has various degrees and diplomas in politics, inter... 2 September 2023 9:48 AM
Proteas seek demption ahead of Aussie T20 today The second T20 match against Australia kicks off today (1 September) at 6 pm. 1 September 2023 8:58 AM
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006.... 30 August 2023 6:33 AM
View all Sport
Top Picks Here are some suggestions on what to do on this 'not-so-Springy' weekend. 2 September 2023 8:27 AM
Lindokuhle Sobekwa’s powerful journey as an award-winning photographer in SA Born in Katlehong in 1995, Sobekwa began learning photography skills in 2012. 1 September 2023 12:55 PM
Mommy blogger Ruby Franke arrested for child abuse. Eldest kid says, 'Finally!' The mom blogger was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after finding her child with open wounds and duct tape on their limbs. 1 September 2023 12:20 PM
View all Entertainment
Trump, once banned from YouTube, will return with live streamed Georgia trial Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has also granted access to all media coverage. 1 September 2023 1:36 PM
China 'taunts' India with new map claiming parts of its territoriy China is telling India to ‘stay calm’ as the nations face a dispute over China's new border map. 1 September 2023 11:59 AM
Proud Boys leader gets 17 years in jail for storming US Capitol A former ‘Proud Boys’ member will spend 17 years in jail for the attack on the US Capital in January 2021. 1 September 2023 9:27 AM
View all World
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in... 30 August 2023 7:58 PM
View all Africa
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

MANDY WIENER: Criteria of who can start a political party in SA is far too low

31 August 2023 6:03 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Ace Magashule
Political parties
African Congress for Transformation ACT

This week’s developments have demonstrated it yet again writes Mandy Wiener, as corruption-accused Ace Magashule forms new party.

What does a career politician do when torpedoed into the political wilderness, without a political home and any prospects of finding alternative employment or real meaning in life? Start a political party of their own of course!

This week disgraced former ANC Secretary General and corruption accused Ace Magashule finally announced a movement of his own – The ACT – The African Congress for Transformation.

The most high profile of his recruits at the unveiling emerged as ex-Hawks boss Lt General Berning Mthandazo Ntlameza. The erstwhile top cop was responsible for a dark period of rogue antics, cover-ups and smear campaigns from 2014 to 2017.

The high court in Pretoria struck down his appointment as Hawks head. He was famously behind the 27 questions sent to Pravin Gordhan. Ntlemeza was also found by the courts to have lied under oath and that he "lacks integrity and honour."

Magashule was expelled from the ANC and is currently facing criminal charges for his alleged role in a housing tender scheme in which high-ranking Free State government officials apparently received kickbacks from money that was meant to go to removing dangerous asbestos from the homes of residents in the province.

Not exactly a great track record for potential leaders or elected officials vying for votes.

One of the most beautiful features of our incredible constitutional democracy is the plurality of political parties and the option to cast a ballot for whichever candidate you choose to support. There is an argument that an abundance of options dilutes the opposition and does not allow a viable, strong challenger to emerge against the ANC.

What then is the threshold to start a political party? According to the IEC’s website, the law provides for four options or levels for registering a political party. Registering a party does not automatically mean it qualifies to contest an election. To register at national level, you would need to submit an application form, a name, an abbreviated name, a logo, a constitution, a deed of foundation signed by 1000 registered voters who support the founding of the party and a R5,000 registration fee. In other words, Magashule would have had to convince 1000 people to support him.

The threshold is not exactly difficult to achieve to start a political party. The financial reward if Magashule is able to get voted in as an MP will be well worth the effort.

The legislation around independent candidates has also been in the spotlight this week. The Constitutional Court has been hearing arguments around the recently amended Electoral Act. The act is critical to independent candidates being able to contest elections but in its current form, the law is flawed. As OUTA’s Wayne Duvenage explains, the hearing is essential.

“If the status quo remains, the playing field remains skewed, hindering independent candidates from participating meaningfully. Current rules demand an exceedingly high number of signatures, and independents compete for only half of Parliament's seats (200), unlike political parties which will have access to all 400 seats, including the 200 compensatory seats, reserved for political parties on a voter ratio that excludes seats won by independent candidates,” Duvenage explains in a column this week.

Technically as it stands, an independent candidate could be elected President if they receive enough votes for a seat in the National Assembly and have the support of Parliament. But it could also mean that an independent candidate could receive 51% of the popular vote at the polls and still only receive one seat in Parliament.

Duvenage argues that the flawed setup must be rectified in time for next year’s elections. This would allow independent candidates to fairly contest at the polls.

But we could also be more discerning about who is able to start a political party and contest at the polls and what the criteria to appear on a ballot paper are. I have argued before that the bar for elected officials is far too low in South Africa. This week’s developments have demonstrated that yet again.


This article first appeared on 702 : MANDY WIENER: Criteria of who can start a political party in SA is far too low




31 August 2023 6:03 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
Ace Magashule
Political parties
African Congress for Transformation ACT

More from Politics

© amaviael/123rf.com

New dash and bodycams for CoCT officers will 'boost ability to fight crime'

1 September 2023 10:54 AM

The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers will be getting body and dash cams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg emergency services attend to a fire in the Johannesburg CBD on 31 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault'

31 August 2023 5:13 PM

The devastating fire in Johannesburg has left city officials slamming the NGO SERI over “hijacked” building litigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phala Phala. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report

31 August 2023 11:15 AM

The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gabon flag. Picture: wikimedia.commons

Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’

31 August 2023 10:53 AM

The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ace Magashule (centre) unveiled his new political party, the African Congress for Transformation (ACT), in Soweto on 30 August 2023. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News

Ex-ANC member Ace Magashule unveils new political party, ACT

30 August 2023 12:12 PM

The former ANC secretary-general and Free State premier announced the formation of the organisation in Soweto on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA MPs Glynnis Breytenbach and Mimmy Gondwe are members of the Ad Hoc Committee to nominate a Public Protector. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

DA calls for redo of 'exceptionally disappointing' Public Protector applications

30 August 2023 10:27 AM

[LISTEN] Glynnis Breytenbach weighs in on what brought the Democratic Alliance to this decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/ Eyewitness News.

DA, EFF reject Kholeka Gcaleka’s nomination as the next Public Protector

30 August 2023 6:28 AM

MPs on Tuesday considered the names of candidates who were interviewed last week and rejected all the candidates except Gcaleka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf.com

China criticised BEE at BRICS, but SA mining law 'gives it advantage'

29 August 2023 8:40 PM

Analysing South Africa's mining law shows China has investment advantages unrelated to citizenship stemming from past prejudice, says expert Hulme Scholes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/ Eyewitness News.

Parliamentary committee touts Kholeka Gcaleka for Public Protector post

29 August 2023 3:09 PM

Political parties in the ad hoc committee seemed unanimous in their rejection of all seven other candidates except for Gcaleka who was rejected by some parties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance leader, John Steenhuisen. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

DA to introduce motion for fresh election in JHB in attempts to dissolve council

29 August 2023 9:45 AM

Should the DA motion be successful, by-elections will be held across the city within 90 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alleged lottery looter is living large, despite assets being frozen

Local

'It was like a bomb had gone off' – Veteran firefighter on Marshalltown fire

Local

PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup

Entertainment Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

CoJ contacts neighbouring countries following Joburg fire which claimed 76 lives

2 September 2023 1:26 PM

'I am a scholar before I am a baller': Tefu Mashamaite

2 September 2023 11:48 AM

Police making progress to foil cash-in-transit robberies in SA - Masemola

2 September 2023 11:40 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA