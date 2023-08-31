Neon Dreams is back to perform for Mzansi in September!
The ever-popular Canadian duo, Neon Dreams is heading back to South Africa to deliver music and good vibes.
The Dreaming Out Loud Festival is set to take place this September and will showcase an extraordinary line-up of musicians to spread positivity and uplift communities.
The line-up includes Canadian rock singer and songwriter, Billy Raffoul and some of Mzansi's favourite artists such as Matthew Mole, Janie Bay and SaxbyTwins.
RELATED: NEON DREAMS IS BACK WITH A 'LEKKER BANGER'
The festival is set to take place on the following dates:
Thursday, 7 September: Johannesburg at Sognage
Saturday, 9 September: Durban at Chris Saunders
Sunday, 10 September: Cape Town at Zevenwacht Wine Estate
Keen to go? Tickets are available from WebTickets.
Of course, this isn't the first time the Canadian-duo visited the Cape, they graced Carl Wastie with their presence months ago and got lekker los with an iconic Afrikaans treffer...
RELATED: CANADIAN DUO NEON DREAMS IMPRESS KURT DARREN WITH 'LOSLAPPIE' RENDITION
We love it when international recognizes local... it's lekker after all.
This article first appeared on KFM : Neon Dreams is back to perform for Mzansi in September!
More from Entertainment
Top Picks
Here are some suggestions on what to do on this 'not-so-Springy' weekend.Read More
PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup
PJ Powers teamed up with DJ Closher to create a head-bopping remix of 'World in Union'Read More
Lindokuhle Sobekwa’s powerful journey as an award-winning photographer in SA
Born in Katlehong in 1995, Sobekwa began learning photography skills in 2012.Read More
Mommy blogger Ruby Franke arrested for child abuse. Eldest kid says, 'Finally!'
The mom blogger was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after finding her child with open wounds and duct tape on their limbs.Read More
Duran Duran gets spooky! The band is set to release a Halloween album in October
The band is back with a new song, “Danse Macabre,” the title-track from their 16th studio album set to be released on 27 October.Read More
[WATCH] Bizarre brawl erupts at lavish wedding
Wedding feast? More like wedding fist!Read More
Spend #AnHourWith SA actor Neels van Jaarsveld on CapeTalk this Sunday
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over to a special guest for just one hour, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits.Read More
Happy 27th birthday, Zendaya! Look back at her show-stopping movie and TV roles
From 'Spider-Man' to 'Euphoria', Zendaya has made a big name for herself.Read More
On this day in 1984, Tina Turner's 'What’s Love Got to Do with It?' tops charts
We also want to know, what has love got to with it?Read More