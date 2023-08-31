



JOHANNESBURG - Joburg emergency services said that its disaster management teams were on high alert to respond to any eventuality following another earth tremor that hit large parts of Gauteng.

Another earthquake has rocked several parts of Johannesburg, making it the fourth seismic event in the last two months.

The Council for Geosciences, which monitors earthquakes, placed the tremor at a magnitude of 2.7.

Thunderous vibrations and shaking was felt by residents in various communities, sparking reactions on social media platforms.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi: "The Council for Geosciences has confirmed that the magnitude of the earth tremor is reported to be around 2.7 and at this stage, there are no major incidents which have been reported, mostly in Roodepoort, Soweto and surrounding areas."

Mulaudzi said that teams were on standby: "At this stage, we have not received any many incidents in the city of Johannesburg in our emergency call centre, however, we remain on high alert to make sure we are able to respond to any area which might have been affected by the tremor."

This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg EMS on high alert after 2.7 magnitude tremor hits parts of Gauteng