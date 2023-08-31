Basic food prices went up 7.3% in the past year
Africa Melane speaks to Mervyn Abrahams, programme coordinator at the Pietermartizburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group.
The August 2023 Household Affordability Index averages the price of a food basket at R5 124,34.
The basket has 44 core food items that are regularly purchased by lower-income households.
Food price data is tracked from 47 supermarkets and 32 butcheries across the country.
This is a 0.8% month-on-month increase from July (R5 081,94) and a 7.3% year-on-year increase.
Abrahams says the main contributors to the increase are:
• Rice
• Maize meal
• Cake flour
• Sugar
These are the kinds of foods that have been increasing quite a bit. If you look at maize, it is 5% more expensive than it was a year ago.Mervyn Abrahams, programme coordinator – PMBEJD
The prices of onion, potatoes, butternut, oranges, and carrots have also remained ‘stubbornly high’ due to climatic conditions, and supply and demand.
Because these are items people can’t leave behind, Abrahams says shoppers are dropping other nutritious elements from their baskets.
This means that the diversity of the plate is getting less and less, and households are only eating starch, which is bad for human health.Mervyn Abrahams, programme coordinator – PMBEJD
The group is monitoring the price of rice as global prices are expected to increase.
This was after India banned the exportation of non-basmati white rice to secure its own food security.
