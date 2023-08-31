[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report
Bongani Bingwa interviews Mzwanele Manyi, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament, Vuyo Zungula, African Transformation Movement (ATM) Leader and Member of Parliament and Dion George, Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament.
On Wednesday, Reserve Bank's Governer, Lesetja Kganyago appeared before the Standing Committee on Finance to share their findings in its investigation of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala scandal.
The bank's findings showed that there was insufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa and his farm violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency.
Kganyago reiterated that the bank only focused on exchange control regulations and not any other alleged violations by Phala Phala or Ramaphosa.
This has left many members of Parliament displeased.
RELATED: Sarb only focused on exchange control regulations in Phala Phala probe, MPs told
RELATED: SARB clears Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in Phala Phala saga
Zungula says that the presentation was an indication as to how far the Bank will go to protect Ramaphosa, even if it means "violating" the trust of South Africans in the process.
He adds that any resident in the possession of foreign currency is legally required to declare it within 30 days.
In the cases of Phala Phala, the funds were not declared within the 30-day window.
EFF's Manyi agrees with Zungula, alluding that the reason why the country is grey listed is due to money laundering within the Phala Phala saga.
On behalf of the DA, George says that they're going to approach the courts to review the Bank's findings to ensure that they've done a thorough job.
State institutions are being destroyed to protect one person.Vuyo Zungula, Leader and Member of Parliament – African Transformation Movement
The Governor failed dismally to pull wool over the eyes of MPs.Mzwanele Manyi, Member of Parliament – Economic Freedom Fighters
Phala Phala has cost the country a lot.Mzwanele Manyi, Member of Parliament – Economic Freedom Fighters
We aren't certain that they did a thorough job.Dion George, Member of Parliament – Democratic Alliance
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Miss SA runner-up Nandi Mabala on daring to dream
Sara-Jayne is joined by Miss South Africa second runner-up Nande Mabala to chat about her journey.Read More
One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics
Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about Embodied Eating Disorder Recovery, the use of psychedelics in treating eating disorders.Read More
[LISTEN] How is a body burnt beyond recognition identified?
Sadly, 62 out of the 74 bodies recovered in the Johannesburg fire were burnt beyond recognition.Read More
Some pharmacists allowed to prescribe and dispense HIV medication without script
Following a ruling from the North Gauteng High Court, accessing HIV medication has become easier.Read More
Cape Town bully in viral video charged with assault, her victim in counselling
Darian Hock, Attorney representing Mishqah Arend weighs in on the case.Read More
Headboy keeps promise, takes longtime Down syndrome friend to matric dance
Have you ever met a kind-hearted person who made a significant positive impact on your life?Read More
Lindokuhle Sobekwa’s powerful journey as an award-winning photographer in SA
Born in Katlehong in 1995, Sobekwa began learning photography skills in 2012.Read More
New dash and bodycams for CoCT officers will 'boost ability to fight crime'
The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers will be getting body and dash cams.Read More
'It was like a bomb had gone off' – Veteran firefighter on Marshalltown fire
The deadly fire in Johannesburg has claimed numerous lives and horrified South Africans.Read More
More from Politics
New dash and bodycams for CoCT officers will 'boost ability to fight crime'
The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers will be getting body and dash cams.Read More
JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault'
The devastating fire in Johannesburg has left city officials slamming the NGO SERI over “hijacked” building litigation.Read More
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’
The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Criteria of who can start a political party in SA is far too low
This week’s developments have demonstrated it yet again writes Mandy Wiener, as corruption-accused Ace Magashule forms new party.Read More
Ex-ANC member Ace Magashule unveils new political party, ACT
The former ANC secretary-general and Free State premier announced the formation of the organisation in Soweto on Wednesday.Read More
DA calls for redo of 'exceptionally disappointing' Public Protector applications
[LISTEN] Glynnis Breytenbach weighs in on what brought the Democratic Alliance to this decision.Read More
DA, EFF reject Kholeka Gcaleka’s nomination as the next Public Protector
MPs on Tuesday considered the names of candidates who were interviewed last week and rejected all the candidates except Gcaleka.Read More
China criticised BEE at BRICS, but SA mining law 'gives it advantage'
Analysing South Africa's mining law shows China has investment advantages unrelated to citizenship stemming from past prejudice, says expert Hulme Scholes.Read More
Parliamentary committee touts Kholeka Gcaleka for Public Protector post
Political parties in the ad hoc committee seemed unanimous in their rejection of all seven other candidates except for Gcaleka who was rejected by some parties.Read More