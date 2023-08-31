[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report





Bongani Bingwa interviews Mzwanele Manyi, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament, Vuyo Zungula, African Transformation Movement (ATM) Leader and Member of Parliament and Dion George, Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament.

On Wednesday, Reserve Bank's Governer, Lesetja Kganyago appeared before the Standing Committee on Finance to share their findings in its investigation of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala scandal.

The bank's findings showed that there was insufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa and his farm violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency.

Kganyago reiterated that the bank only focused on exchange control regulations and not any other alleged violations by Phala Phala or Ramaphosa.

This has left many members of Parliament displeased.

Zungula says that the presentation was an indication as to how far the Bank will go to protect Ramaphosa, even if it means "violating" the trust of South Africans in the process.

He adds that any resident in the possession of foreign currency is legally required to declare it within 30 days.

In the cases of Phala Phala, the funds were not declared within the 30-day window.

EFF's Manyi agrees with Zungula, alluding that the reason why the country is grey listed is due to money laundering within the Phala Phala saga.

On behalf of the DA, George says that they're going to approach the courts to review the Bank's findings to ensure that they've done a thorough job.

State institutions are being destroyed to protect one person. Vuyo Zungula, Leader and Member of Parliament – African Transformation Movement

The Governor failed dismally to pull wool over the eyes of MPs. Mzwanele Manyi, Member of Parliament – Economic Freedom Fighters

Phala Phala has cost the country a lot. Mzwanele Manyi, Member of Parliament – Economic Freedom Fighters

We aren't certain that they did a thorough job. Dion George, Member of Parliament – Democratic Alliance

