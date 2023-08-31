Gift of the Givers head to Marshalltown to assist firefighters and survivors





Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers to find out how his team is assisting the Marshalltown building fire tragedy.

Listen to the conversation below.

The Marshalltown building fire in Johannesburg has claimed the lives of 63 people at the time of this interview, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from Gift of the Givers reports that his team is on their way to assist.

RELATED: UPDATE: Death toll from Joburg CBD fire rises to 47

RELATED: UPDATE: Joburg CBD fire death toll passes 60; EMS expects figure to rise

RELATED: UPDATE: JOBURG CBD FIRE DEATH TOLL PASSES 60; EMS EXPECTS FIGURE TO RISE

Dr Sooliman says that the team was asked by Gauteng's Emergency Services to assist firefighters who have been fighting the fire for over seven hours.

Gift of the Givers will provide them with supplies such as masks, bottled water and other basic need - this is the first phase of the team's relief efforts.

The second phase involves making contact and helping survivors who are in hospitals. Dr Sooliman says that his team has medical professionals in different hospitals who are assisting and providing them with feedback.

Phase three of the relief plan will kick in once the City of Johannesburg makes a plan to place survivors in various area - the team will be on standby to support displaced survivors, says Dr Sooliman.

Dr Sooliman shares that large numbers of people are living in these buildings which exceed capacity and have limited ventilation, no fire escapes, no functioning fire extinguishers and no maintenance updates from the City.

Sooliman says that he is going to be "harsh" in saying the following...