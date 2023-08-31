Apple launch date set, here’s what to expect from the iPhone 15
Apple fanatics, mark your calendars, Apple’s annual event is set for 15 September.
The tech giant is set to unveil its new iPhone range and latest handsets.
Here’s what you can expect:
iPhone 15
The event’s flagship device is the iPhone 15 range.
This year’s range is set to come in two sizes – the regular and plus models – while the iPhone mini doesn’t appear to be making a comeback anytime soon.
The biggest changes from the iPhone 14 will reportedly be the introduction of a USB-C charging port, replacing the infamous lightning port.
Great news for users, less cables for you to carry!
iPhone 15 series USB-C port will apparently support data transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps pic.twitter.com/bB4cYLA3d3' Anthony (@TheGalox_) August 22, 2023
The ‘dynamic island’ is also set to come to the entire range, replacing the notch on previous models.
The feature was previously only restricted to the iPhone 14 Pro.
New AirPods
The popular earbuds are set to be updated in line with the new iPhones, which includes having a USB-C port on the charging case.
This means for those looking to really embrace the one cable life, it could get a bit pricey.
Apple Watches
There is little known about the specifics of the upcoming Apple Watch updates, but a ninth series is certainly on the way.
The changes from the previous model probably won't be significant, especially because the Apple Watch Ultra was last year's major introduction.
There are however rumours that the watch series would be partially manufactured using 3D printer – quite cool!
The Apple Watch Series 9 will be manufactured partially using 3D printers, according to @markgurman 🖨️‼️' AppleTrack (@appltrack) August 30, 2023
This new process is currently being tested with steel watches, which is more eco-friendly due to less material being used.
3D printing may expand to more devices next year. pic.twitter.com/vV2t3CEFB6
This article first appeared on 947 : Apple launch date set, here’s what to expect from the iPhone 15
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/Yut0WQE3jzs
