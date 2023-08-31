Satanic symbols painted on walls of Cape Town bar 'Holy Spirit' - owner speaks
Lester Kiewit interviews Olya Kiriluk, Owner of Holy Spirit bar and restaurant.
On Tuesday, 28 August, Cape Town-based restaurant The Holy Spirit became the scene of a hateful attack in which satanic symbols, including '666' were painted on their walls in red paint.
A pentagram – a symbol often associated with Satanism – was also found scrawled on the white walls.
This follows after One South Africa Movement, Mmusi Maimane's took to social media, slamming the use of 'Holy Spirit' as the name, claiming that it "belongs in the pit of hell."
Owner of the restaurant, Kiriluk has decided to turn the other cheek, sharing on Instagram that "whoever vandalised it last night; please do not engage in illegal activities against us, our customers or our staff. We wish you nothing but love and hugs."
Kiriluk says that they're open to engage with those who are offended by the name of the restaurant, to ensure that there are no future instances of vandalism or something more serious.
RELATED: (LISTEN) 'As satanists we believe in revering life'
RELATED: Belief Matters: Why religions may die out or change over time
Source : Instagram: the_holy_spirit_ct
