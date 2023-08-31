73 people confirmed dead in Joburg CBD fire
JOHANNESBURG - The death toll from the Joburg CBD building fire has risen once again and is now sitting at 73.
Emergency teams warn it's likely that they will discover more bodies as they continue to scour through the once-abandoned structure in Marshalltown.
It’s estimated that some 200 people were inside when the fire began in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile are on the scene briefing the media on the progress being made to secure the building.
Joburg EMS have confirmed that the death toll has risen to 73.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2023
Firefighters have been recovering bodies for over 7 hours since the deadly fire was reported in the early hours of this morning. TG#joburgcbdfire pic.twitter.com/UJauSQm0GC
Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they’ve only managed to gain access to a portion of the building. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/sfDe3pJ3rc' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2023
Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku lashes out a The Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI). He says the NPO has taken the city to court, challenging a number of its efforts to combat the hijacking of buildings. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/tklv7vKQLx' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : 73 people confirmed dead in Joburg CBD fire
Source : Tamika Gounden/Eyewitness News
