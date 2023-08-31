Woman wears dramatic wigs daily after employer asks her to change colourful hair





Emily Benschoter, a 29-year-old woman from Georgia in the United States of America is going viral on TikTok as she documents wearing "terrible wigs" to work.

Emily Benschoter, a 29-year-old woman from Georgia in the United States of America is going viral on TikTok as she documents wearing "terrible wigs" to work.

Friedman explains that Benschoter got a job for a font-of-house role in hospitality after a telephonic interview but on her first day after getting hired, her employer ask that she change her hair which is coloured brown and pink, ombre-style.

In reports which document Benschoter's response to this, she says that dying her hair for a job she works at for 40 hours per week wasn't an option because she is a self-expressive person.

So, she came up with a solution to keep both her hair and job, dubbing it "malicious compliance" which involves wearing "terrible wigs" to work everyday.

Benschoter also documented her story (while wearing said terrible wigs) on TikTok which went viral.

One video racked up more than 574,000 views and 40,000 likes with the on-screen text saying: "When you have pink hair but corporate does not approve so you wear terrible wigs."

Friedman says that it doesn't make much sense that Benschoter can go to work with these wigs but not with her own pink hair... in 2023.

The hospitality industry decided that their customers want to see people [employees] who are very conventional and I'm just thinking, in this day and age, is that really true? Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barbs Wire

How about that for malicious compliance?!