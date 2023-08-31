‘My strength as an actor is that my reference is the truth’ – Dr John Kani
Clement Manyathela speaks with Dr John Kani, legendary actor and Playwright
Kani was born in 1943 in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth.
He joined the Serpent Players drama group in 1965 and went on to achieve fame for his art and face persecution for his political beliefs.
My strength as an actor is that my reference is the truth, and my experience is my living existence.Dr John Kani, Legendary Actor/Playwright
In 1975 he won a Tony award for his performance in Sizwe Bansi is Dead, which emerged from a collaboration by Kani, Athol Fugard and Winston Ntshona.
This play was widely performed both locally and internationally.
However, when he returned home with his award, he was immediately detained.
23 days Winston and I were in solitary confinement.Dr John Kani, Legendary Actor/Playwright
This arrest sparked massive political movements as a number of actors in Broadway marched for their release.
I fell asleep immediately. I hadn’t slept in all that time, [but] now I knew they couldn’t kill me. The world knew they had me.Dr John Kani, Legendary Actor/Playwright
In 1995 when the truth and reconciliation commission was set up Kani says that he was involved in numerous workshops on what reconciliation means.
It was during this time that he wrote “Nothing But The Truth.”
Kani speaks about post-apartheid and his book ‘Nothing But The Truth’ on #TheCMShow with @TheRealClementM' 702 (@Radio702) August 31, 2023
📍Sandton
🖥️ https://t.co/W6eZvRzHfZ #TheCMShow #HangingOut #JohnKani #702WalkTheTalk pic.twitter.com/VNnRALotj3
In more recent years he has starred in quite a few very popular movies including Black Panther, Murder Mystery and The Lion King.
While he has done some incredible roles, he says he also very selective in the roles he is willing to accept.
I do not play any role that degenerates the dignity of a black man. I do not play any role that I don not believe is going to enhance my craft.Dr John Kani, Legendary Actor/Playwright
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : ‘My strength as an actor is that my reference is the truth’ – Dr John Kani
More from Lifestyle
Don't kid around with your kidneys!
Paediatric nephrologist and manager of The Kidney Care programme at Discovery Health, Prof Errol Gotlich shines the spotlight on caring for Kidneys as part of the Kidney Awareness Week. He shares some insights on Discovery Health’s data with regard to CKD, and to give some nutrition tips to keep your kidneys healthy.Read More
One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics
Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about Embodied Eating Disorder Recovery, the use of psychedelics in treating eating disorders.Read More
Last minute lane cutters! Can lane dividers prevent culprits from cutting?
What's worse than traffic? Having drivers cutting in last minute.Read More
Have the travel bug? 'Wine' not visit the top four wine-tourism spots in Italy
Italy is one of the largest wine-growing countries in the world and celebrate accordingly on the first Friday in September.Read More
Brave Uber driver, bittersweet SPCA: Top good news stories of the week
We could all do with a little good news, here are this week's top stories to put a smile on your face.Read More
[WATCH] Man caught transporting a massive BULL on a passenger seat
What on earth was this man thinking having a bovine as a passenger?Read More
Nando's and Pick n Pay Clothing drop extra hot merch for Heritage month
What happens when two lekker local brands collide? You get hot 'n spicy limited edition tees to look lekker in this Spring.Read More
PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup
PJ Powers teamed up with DJ Closher to create a head-bopping remix of 'World in Union'Read More
How folk remedies can fuel misinformation
Folk wisdom can involve herbal remedies, dietary recommendations and advice about following specific behaviours.Read More