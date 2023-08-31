'Younger people are desperate and turning to insurance fraud to make ends meet'
Clarence Ford interviews Garth de Klerk, CEO of Insurance Crime Bureau (ICB).
The cost of living is on a steep increase in what feels like a roller coaster that's never coming down.
People are under tremendous levels of stress, doing whatever necessary to make ends meet, even if that means committing a crime.
According to the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service, more people (especially amongst the younger age group) are considering insurance fraud as a means to relieve some of the financial pressure.
Research by the Insurance Fraud Bureau in the UK found that one in four 24-year-olds said that they would consider lying on their insurance application to save money.
De Klerk says that the process of analysing whether or not a claim is valid has become more challenging over the years.
He adds that insurance fraud is often committed not by those who can no longer afford their insurance, but by those crippled by debt.
People are becoming more desperate.Garth de Klerk, CEO – Insurance Crime Bureau
You do have to cast more of a beady eye at any claim these days than you would in the past.Garth de Klerk, CEO – Insurance Crime Bureau
It's not the people who can't afford the insurance, it's the people that can't afford their debts.Garth de Klerk, CEO – Insurance Crime Bureau
