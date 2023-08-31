



As we transition from winter to spring, so too come the pesky seasonal allergies.

Seasonal allergy sufferers are in for a long ride as temperatures change and pollen season kicks in.

Solenco shares five easy practices that you can implement to prevent sniffling, sneezing, and the itchy feels.

Shower before bed

Pollen and other allergens can get trapped in our hair during the day and make their way into our airways.

Opting for a nighttime shower can save you from essentially spending eight hours with those triggers.

Don’t remove your nose hair

While some might think nose hairs as a nuisance, they actually act as a defensive wall to keep allergens out.

Sneezing, while often a symptom, is just another way your body expels allergens.

Purify the air

Investing in a good quality air purifier can help remove pollen and other allergens from inside your home.

You want to aim to get one that removes 99.8% of particles in the air.

Allergy-proof your home

Keep your windows and doors closed during the early morning and evening as pollen counts are typically high during this time.

Opt for dusting surfaces with a damp cloth so particles are absorbed and can be properly disposed of.

Keep mould away

Those living in humid conditions should keep their home mould-free with the help of a dehumidifier.

It can prevent damp and mould from settling.

This article first appeared on 947 : Spring has almost sprung! 5 tips to keep your allergies at bay