The benefits of stepping away from work, for you AND your company
Motheo Khoaripe talks to 'the Unlearning Lady' Zanele Njapha, CEO of The Unlearners.
Are you a workaholic who struggles to find a healthy work-life balance, either because of your own or your employer's expectations?
Well, you're not alone.
Ongoing research by the World Health Organization (WHO) into work and wellness shows that the number of work-related deaths is climbing.
Motheo Khoaripe discusses this burning issue and the WHO findings with 'the Unlearning Lady' Zanele Njapha, founder and CEO of specialist business consultancy The Unlearners.
They are not just talking about physical injury-related deaths - you[re also looking at a range of illnesses that come from that.Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator - TomorrowToday
The research also shows that for people who work about 55 hours or more per week, those individuals and probably you and I, have a 17% higher risk of dying from heart disease than a person who for example might work 35-40 hours. This is crazy!Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator - TomorrowToday
Njapha asks the question: Where do you get your best work ideas?
For herself, it happens to be in the bath. Khoaripe talks about the period of COVID isolation when his creative juices flowed while he was walking in the garden.
A lot of people will share the exact same information - things like when I'm taking a walk, when I'm on a run, when I'm swimming, whatever it is... it's actually outside of work.Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator - TomorrowToday
I think this is where the conversation needs to start, because not only your insights and creativity happen when there's a level of disengagement, but also on the the other side of that is the idea that work in today's context - when we're all unintentional workaholics - is actually killing us.Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator - TomorrowToday
These are the issues that should be on our minds for example during job interviews, or when we ourselves take on leadership positions and expect high productivity Njapha says.
She talks about the importance of creating a workplace culture of "checking in".
It's important to understand that people do their best work when they pull away from work, when they don't work and work is actually the last thing on their mind.Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator - TomorrowToday
While work-life balance is the popular term, it is really about almost "working through the fluidity" Njapha feels.
She points out that work is a big part of our lives, with data showing it is the thing we do second only to sleeping.
"It's just a matter of understanding how do I move in and out of those two different parts of my life so that I'm still bringing my best self to the conversation, and still being my best self at work as well."
Njapha believes the solution starts with having a culture where everyone can check in at an organisation.
If you find you're working with a leader who doesn't necessarily inspire this, perhaps invite them to the conversation she suggests.
"I think we need to build a culture where we can check in with ourselves and know what the signs are, and then have an open conversation about what we then do next."
The unlearning expert lists three key things the check in process starts with.
How do you feel if you put your hand on your heart - do you feel like you need to retreat?Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator - TomorrowToday
The second thing is your productivity levels which links beautifully with what the organisation gets, because you work with them and not for them... so your productivity levels, your great ideas that come from retreating, actually serve the company's bottom line... If they say they care about their bottom line they have to care about you and your wellness and your ability.Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator - TomorrowToday
The final thing is your body, because the body speaks... When you're sitting at your desk and feeling this back pain that started some time ago, chances are it's your body telling you it might be time to start stepping away.Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator - TomorrowToday
Scroll to the top to listen to this fascinating conversation
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_63746030_businessman-sitting-at-office-desk-full-with-papers-being-overloaded-with-work.html?vti=368pns-1-3
More from Business
Bitter-sweet end for De Villiers Chocolate (Paarl), closing shop after 13 years
Pieter de Villiers of De Villiers Chocolate speaks about closing down after thirteen years of tantalising our tastebuds.Read More
Santam profits soar despite rise in claims due to extreme weather events
The Money Show talks to Santam's Gugu Mtetwa after the insurer posts its half-year results.Read More
'Plan to hike sugar tax with no consultation threatens more jobs'
Industry body SA Canegrowers is appealing to government to 'come to the party' and talk about diversification before implementing a hike in the Health Promotion Levy.Read More
Municipalities continue to fail the people they should be serving, study shows
A 12-year study of our 5 biggest metros shows to what extent municipalities underspent on services, overspent on wages, and ‘robbed’ ratepayers through overinflation.Read More
'Younger people are desperate and turning to insurance fraud to make ends meet'
People are under tremendous levels of stress, doing whatever necessary to make ends meet, even if that means committing a crime.Read More
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can
The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong.Read More
New vehicle sales exceeding expectations despite cost, rate increases
Auto group Motus has reported a revenue increase of 16% for the past financial year.Read More
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft
Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in illegal refineries.Read More
Woolies hasn't passed on any loadshedding costs to consumer, says CEO
The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' year-end results.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Don't kid around with your kidneys!
Paediatric nephrologist and manager of The Kidney Care programme at Discovery Health, Prof Errol Gotlich shines the spotlight on caring for Kidneys as part of the Kidney Awareness Week. He shares some insights on Discovery Health’s data with regard to CKD, and to give some nutrition tips to keep your kidneys healthy.Read More
One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics
Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about Embodied Eating Disorder Recovery, the use of psychedelics in treating eating disorders.Read More
Last minute lane cutters! Can lane dividers prevent culprits from cutting?
What's worse than traffic? Having drivers cutting in last minute.Read More
Have the travel bug? 'Wine' not visit the top four wine-tourism spots in Italy
Italy is one of the largest wine-growing countries in the world and celebrate accordingly on the first Friday in September.Read More
Brave Uber driver, bittersweet SPCA: Top good news stories of the week
We could all do with a little good news, here are this week's top stories to put a smile on your face.Read More
[WATCH] Man caught transporting a massive BULL on a passenger seat
What on earth was this man thinking having a bovine as a passenger?Read More
Nando's and Pick n Pay Clothing drop extra hot merch for Heritage month
What happens when two lekker local brands collide? You get hot 'n spicy limited edition tees to look lekker in this Spring.Read More
PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup
PJ Powers teamed up with DJ Closher to create a head-bopping remix of 'World in Union'Read More
How folk remedies can fuel misinformation
Folk wisdom can involve herbal remedies, dietary recommendations and advice about following specific behaviours.Read More