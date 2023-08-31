The benefits of stepping away from work, for you AND your company





Motheo Khoaripe talks to 'the Unlearning Lady' Zanele Njapha, CEO of The Unlearners.

Are you a workaholic who struggles to find a healthy work-life balance, either because of your own or your employer's expectations?

Well, you're not alone.

Ongoing research by the World Health Organization (WHO) into work and wellness shows that the number of work-related deaths is climbing.

Motheo Khoaripe discusses this burning issue and the WHO findings with 'the Unlearning Lady' Zanele Njapha, founder and CEO of specialist business consultancy The Unlearners.

They are not just talking about physical injury-related deaths - you[re also looking at a range of illnesses that come from that. Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator - TomorrowToday

The research also shows that for people who work about 55 hours or more per week, those individuals and probably you and I, have a 17% higher risk of dying from heart disease than a person who for example might work 35-40 hours. This is crazy! Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator - TomorrowToday

Njapha asks the question: Where do you get your best work ideas?

For herself, it happens to be in the bath. Khoaripe talks about the period of COVID isolation when his creative juices flowed while he was walking in the garden.

A lot of people will share the exact same information - things like when I'm taking a walk, when I'm on a run, when I'm swimming, whatever it is... it's actually outside of work. Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator - TomorrowToday

I think this is where the conversation needs to start, because not only your insights and creativity happen when there's a level of disengagement, but also on the the other side of that is the idea that work in today's context - when we're all unintentional workaholics - is actually killing us. Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator - TomorrowToday

These are the issues that should be on our minds for example during job interviews, or when we ourselves take on leadership positions and expect high productivity Njapha says.

She talks about the importance of creating a workplace culture of "checking in".

It's important to understand that people do their best work when they pull away from work, when they don't work and work is actually the last thing on their mind. Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator - TomorrowToday

While work-life balance is the popular term, it is really about almost "working through the fluidity" Njapha feels.

She points out that work is a big part of our lives, with data showing it is the thing we do second only to sleeping.

"It's just a matter of understanding how do I move in and out of those two different parts of my life so that I'm still bringing my best self to the conversation, and still being my best self at work as well."

Njapha believes the solution starts with having a culture where everyone can check in at an organisation.

If you find you're working with a leader who doesn't necessarily inspire this, perhaps invite them to the conversation she suggests.

"I think we need to build a culture where we can check in with ourselves and know what the signs are, and then have an open conversation about what we then do next."

The unlearning expert lists three key things the check in process starts with.

How do you feel if you put your hand on your heart - do you feel like you need to retreat? Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator - TomorrowToday

The second thing is your productivity levels which links beautifully with what the organisation gets, because you work with them and not for them... so your productivity levels, your great ideas that come from retreating, actually serve the company's bottom line... If they say they care about their bottom line they have to care about you and your wellness and your ability. Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator - TomorrowToday

The final thing is your body, because the body speaks... When you're sitting at your desk and feeling this back pain that started some time ago, chances are it's your body telling you it might be time to start stepping away. Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator - TomorrowToday

