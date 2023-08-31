Santam profits soar despite rise in claims due to extreme weather events





Santam's profits soared in the six months to end-June 2023, despite an increase in weather-related claims.

South Africa's largest short-term insurer reported a 146% surge in headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the half-year.

It paid out R14.6 billion in gross claims to policyholders during the period.

The Group declared a gross interim dividend of 495 cents, up 7% from 462 cents in the previous period.

Insurance growth prospects were dampened by a range of factors said Santam Group CEO Tavaziva Madzinga.

The factors he cited included weak economic growth, pressure on personal disposable incomes, rising interest rates and adverse weather conditions.

In conversation with Motheo Khoaripe, the Group's Gugu Mtetwa (Executive Head of Strategy and Investor Relations) said they're pleased with the results considering the tough economic environment.

We're pleased with the profit actions that we've taken, having seen what our claims were last year. Given our claims run rate we took specific interventions to ensure that we continue to grow our business but we also continue to grow profitably. Gugu Mtetwa, Executive Head of Strategy and Investor Relations - Santam

Mtetwa notes that Santam is seeing climate having a more significant impact, with an elevated rate of climate claims coming through.

The Group has started doing the work of geocoding each of its properties, she adds.

At the beginning of the year we saw in the northern parts and the eastern parts of the country some heavy and rains and floods... Now we saw in June in the Western Cape again the floods in the winelands that affected agriculture, but also the property side. Gugu Mtetwa, Executive Head of Strategy and Investor Relations - Santam

The geocoding not meaning only knowing the address, but knowing the x- and y-axis in terms of the landscape of where our properties lie... Are they along flood lines and if they are, what is the risk? We started saying that we want to accept this risk and if yes, is it appropriately priced? Gugu Mtetwa, Executive Head of Strategy and Investor Relations - Santam

We're also looking at this long term - what does this mean for us as a business, and what does it mean for our book that should there be change in climate. We're doing scenario analysis to see the impact of that risk on our book. Gugu Mtetwa, Executive Head of Strategy and Investor Relations - Santam

