'Plan to hike sugar tax with no consultation threatens more jobs'

Government's intention to raise the so-called sugar tax without consultation threatens thousands more jobs, says SA Canegrowers.

The industry body is referring to the recently published "Draft Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill" which includes an increase in the Health Promotion Levy (HPL) that is due to take effect on 1 April 2025.

The increase in the levy was first announced in February 2022.

Its implementation was subsequently postponed to 1 April 2023 to allow for further engagement with all relevant stakeholders.

However, no consultation has taken place, the organisation says.

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dr Thomas Funke, the CEO of SA Canegrowers.

The tax was imposed on us (in 2018), and wiped out R2 billion of revenue in the first year alone, so it's caused havoc in our sector... 16 000 jobs have been lost. Dr Thomas Funke, CEO - SA Canegrowers

What we're questioning is what is the logic behind it and has it actually done what it was supposed to do, to improve lives, or has it just destroyed jobs? Dr Thomas Funke, CEO - SA Canegrowers

Funke says that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced in his Budget Speech in February that he was giving the industry a two-year reprieve on the implementation of the tax increase.

This period was necessary for diversification planning, he explains.

Sugarcane growers are investigating the use of their product in sustainable aviation fuel to earn revenue.

What is disappointing is that no consultation has taken place yet between for example, National Treasury and the industry on the tax and if it's actually working. Dr Thomas Funke, CEO - SA Canegrowers

In addition, the Portfolio Committee for Trade and Industry recommended a colloquium where we bring all parties together to talk about diversification, and that also hasn't happened yet. Dr Thomas Funke, CEO - SA Canegrowers

Our plea is really to government to come to the party and consult with us, we're very willing to talk to them... and let's find a way forward that can work for everyone. Dr Thomas Funke, CEO - SA Canegrowers

