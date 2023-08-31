JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault'
John Perlman speaks with Zolile Shude, Candidate Legal Practitioner at Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI)
At least 73 people have died and over 50 were injured after a five-storey building went up in flames in the Johannesburg CBD.
Roughly 300 people, including 140 families, have been displaced as a result of the fire.
RELATED: 73 people confirmed dead in Joburg CBD fire
The building was owned by the city and later leased to a non-governmental organisation and it was later, ‘hijacked.’
City officials reportedly said that their efforts to address the hijacking of buildings and create sustainable accommodation has been hampered by legal matters.
Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku lashes out a The Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI). He says the NPO has taken the city to court, challenging a number of its efforts to combat the hijacking of buildings. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/tklv7vKQLx' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 31, 2023
RELATED: Gift of the Givers head to Marshalltown to assist firefighters and survivors
Shude says that the City had failed to look after this building which it was responsible for, and essentially abandoned it.
She says that this building was operating as a shelter for abused women and children before it fell into disrepair after being neglected.
It is unfortunate that we have to come to the media and try and point fingers at one another in the midst of tragedy. But we have to set the record straight.Zolile Shude, Candidate Legal Practitioner - SERI
We are setting the record straight. The City must stop pointing at NGOs, and us specifically, for something that is squarely their fault.Zolile Shude, Candidate Legal Practitioner - SERI
She adds that you cannot evict people into homelessness which is the only matter that SERI has objected with regards to abandoned and ‘hijacked’ buildings.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault'
