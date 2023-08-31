JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault'





John Perlman speaks with Zolile Shude, Candidate Legal Practitioner at Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI)

At least 73 people have died and over 50 were injured after a five-storey building went up in flames in the Johannesburg CBD.

Roughly 300 people, including 140 families, have been displaced as a result of the fire.

The building was owned by the city and later leased to a non-governmental organisation and it was later, ‘hijacked.’

City officials reportedly said that their efforts to address the hijacking of buildings and create sustainable accommodation has been hampered by legal matters.

Shude says that the City had failed to look after this building which it was responsible for, and essentially abandoned it.

She says that this building was operating as a shelter for abused women and children before it fell into disrepair after being neglected.

It is unfortunate that we have to come to the media and try and point fingers at one another in the midst of tragedy. But we have to set the record straight. Zolile Shude, Candidate Legal Practitioner - SERI

Johannesburg emergency services attend to a fire in the Johannesburg CBD on 31 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

We are setting the record straight. The City must stop pointing at NGOs, and us specifically, for something that is squarely their fault. Zolile Shude, Candidate Legal Practitioner - SERI

She adds that you cannot evict people into homelessness which is the only matter that SERI has objected with regards to abandoned and ‘hijacked’ buildings.

