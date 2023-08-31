‘It's very good news’ - Cape Town Taxi Task Team signs commuter safety agreement

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Miss SA runner-up Nandi Mabala on daring to dream Sara-Jayne is joined by Miss South Africa second runner-up Nande Mabala to chat about her journey. 2 September 2023 12:35 PM
One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about... 2 September 2023 11:20 AM
[LISTEN] How is a body burnt beyond recognition identified? Sadly, 62 out of the 74 bodies recovered in the Johannesburg fire were burnt beyond recognition. 1 September 2023 5:43 PM
View all Local
New dash and bodycams for CoCT officers will 'boost ability to fight crime' The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers will be getting body and dash cams. 1 September 2023 10:54 AM
JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault' The devastating fire in Johannesburg has left city officials slamming the NGO SERI over “hijacked” building litigation. 31 August 2023 5:13 PM
[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency. 31 August 2023 11:15 AM
View all Politics
Bitter-sweet end for De Villiers Chocolate (Paarl), closing shop after 13 years Pieter de Villiers of De Villiers Chocolate speaks about closing down after thirteen years of tantalising our tastebuds. 1 September 2023 9:46 AM
Santam profits soar despite rise in claims due to extreme weather events The Money Show talks to Santam's Gugu Mtetwa after the insurer posts its half-year results. 31 August 2023 9:59 PM
'Plan to hike sugar tax with no consultation threatens more jobs' Industry body SA Canegrowers is appealing to government to 'come to the party' and talk about diversification before implementing... 31 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Business
Don't kid around with your kidneys! Paediatric nephrologist and manager of The Kidney Care programme at Discovery Health, Prof Errol Gotlich shines the spotlight on c... 2 September 2023 1:01 PM
Last minute lane cutters! Can lane dividers prevent culprits from cutting? What's worse than traffic? Having drivers cutting in last minute. 1 September 2023 6:31 PM
Have the travel bug? 'Wine' not visit the top four wine-tourism spots in Italy Italy is one of the largest wine-growing countries in the world and celebrate accordingly on the first Friday in September. 1 September 2023 2:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I am a scholar before I am a baller': Tefu Mashamaite Mashamaite hung up his boots in 2018 and has shifted his focus to academia and has various degrees and diplomas in politics, inter... 2 September 2023 9:48 AM
Proteas seek demption ahead of Aussie T20 today The second T20 match against Australia kicks off today (1 September) at 6 pm. 1 September 2023 8:58 AM
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006.... 30 August 2023 6:33 AM
View all Sport
Top Picks Here are some suggestions on what to do on this 'not-so-Springy' weekend. 2 September 2023 8:27 AM
Lindokuhle Sobekwa’s powerful journey as an award-winning photographer in SA Born in Katlehong in 1995, Sobekwa began learning photography skills in 2012. 1 September 2023 12:55 PM
Mommy blogger Ruby Franke arrested for child abuse. Eldest kid says, 'Finally!' The mom blogger was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after finding her child with open wounds and duct tape on their limbs. 1 September 2023 12:20 PM
View all Entertainment
Trump, once banned from YouTube, will return with live streamed Georgia trial Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has also granted access to all media coverage. 1 September 2023 1:36 PM
China 'taunts' India with new map claiming parts of its territoriy China is telling India to ‘stay calm’ as the nations face a dispute over China's new border map. 1 September 2023 11:59 AM
Proud Boys leader gets 17 years in jail for storming US Capitol A former ‘Proud Boys’ member will spend 17 years in jail for the attack on the US Capital in January 2021. 1 September 2023 9:27 AM
View all World
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in... 30 August 2023 7:58 PM
View all Africa
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

‘It's very good news’ - Cape Town Taxi Task Team signs commuter safety agreement

31 August 2023 5:42 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Minibus taxi
Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team
Roberto Quintas

Roberto Quintas, Mayco for Urban Mobility says the Minibus-Taxi Task Team has signed an agreement to safeguard commuters.

John Maytham speaks with Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility

After the serious taxi strikes in Cape Town the City of Cape Town, the Western Cape Government, and SANTACO-WC have been working together to ensure continued cooperation.

The Minibus-Taxi Task Team sat for a three-day imbizo to address fundamental challenges and determine appropriate consequences for operating license condition transgressions.

RELATED: Taxi task team meeting 'progressing well', says Santaco WC

At the end of the Imbizo an agreement was signed which safeguards commuter safety and outlines how all parties will cooperate in the future.

Quintas says that the initial agreements which led to the taxi strike being lifted are still in place.

He adds that more than half of the operating licence conditions have been agreed to with consensus from all parties.

I think that is very good news for the public in general.

Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility

There is unequivocal agreement across all parties.

Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility

RELATED: Taxi task team meeting was 'forward-looking' & 'open-minded' - CoCT's Quintas

Picture: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com
Picture: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

He says that over the next few weeks there will be continued discussions on the levels of enforcements that will be tied to various transgressions.

We are going to be negotiating in good faith, [with] open and robust dialogue as it has been.

Roberto Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility

Listen to the interview above for more.




31 August 2023 5:42 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Minibus taxi
Minibus Taxi Industry Task Team
Roberto Quintas

More from Local

Miss SA runner-up Nandi Mabala on daring to dream

2 September 2023 12:35 PM

Sara-Jayne is joined by Miss South Africa second runner-up Nande Mabala to chat about her journey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Psychedelic Therapy / Pexels: cottonbro studio

One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics

2 September 2023 11:20 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about Embodied Eating Disorder Recovery, the use of psychedelics in treating eating disorders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fire / Pexels: Nothing Ahead

[LISTEN] How is a body burnt beyond recognition identified?

1 September 2023 5:43 PM

Sadly, 62 out of the 74 bodies recovered in the Johannesburg fire were burnt beyond recognition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

peopleimages12/123rf

Some pharmacists allowed to prescribe and dispense HIV medication without script

1 September 2023 4:10 PM

Following a ruling from the North Gauteng High Court, accessing HIV medication has become easier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf.com

Cape Town bully in viral video charged with assault, her victim in counselling

1 September 2023 3:52 PM

Darian Hock, Attorney representing Mishqah Arend weighs in on the case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supplied: Brent Lindeque/GoodThingsGuy

Headboy keeps promise, takes longtime Down syndrome friend to matric dance

1 September 2023 1:28 PM

Have you ever met a kind-hearted person who made a significant positive impact on your life?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown. Lindokuhle Sobekwa via The Conversation.

Lindokuhle Sobekwa’s powerful journey as an award-winning photographer in SA

1 September 2023 12:55 PM

Born in Katlehong in 1995, Sobekwa began learning photography skills in 2012.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© amaviael/123rf.com

New dash and bodycams for CoCT officers will 'boost ability to fight crime'

1 September 2023 10:54 AM

The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers will be getting body and dash cams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg emergency services attend to a fire in the Johannesburg CBD on 31 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'It was like a bomb had gone off' – Veteran firefighter on Marshalltown fire

1 September 2023 8:41 AM

The deadly fire in Johannesburg has claimed numerous lives and horrified South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg emergency services attend to a fire in the Johannesburg CBD on 31 August 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

JHB fire: 'NGOs follow the law when aiding illegal occupants'

1 September 2023 8:12 AM

At least 74 people, including 12 children, were killed in a fire in the Johannesburg CBD on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alleged lottery looter is living large, despite assets being frozen

Local

'It was like a bomb had gone off' – Veteran firefighter on Marshalltown fire

Local

PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup

Entertainment Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

CoJ contacts neighbouring countries following Joburg fire which claimed 76 lives

2 September 2023 1:26 PM

'I am a scholar before I am a baller': Tefu Mashamaite

2 September 2023 11:48 AM

Police making progress to foil cash-in-transit robberies in SA - Masemola

2 September 2023 11:40 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA