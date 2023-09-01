Braai lovers beware: Boerewors and Braaiwors are NOT the same!





There are few things better than getting together for a braai and having a boerewors roll under the sun.

However, when doing your braai shopping, you need to know exactly what it is you are cooking.

Most of us may have seen both 'boerewors' and 'braaiwors' stocking the shelves, but the difference between these products is not just in the name.

By law, a product labelled 'boerewors' must have a meat content (beef with lamb, pork or a mixture of the two) of at least 90% and a maximum fat content of 30%.

It is a very meaty sausage. It can’t contain offal. It has got to be a very high-quality product. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

The only additives allowed in this are cereal products or starch, vinegar, spices, herbs, salt or "other harmless flavourants".

Braaiwors on the other hand only needs to contain 40% meat, so it is not the bargain you might think.

Boerewors. Picture: Pixabay.com

It is what the industry calls extension. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

If you want to ensure you, your friends and your family have the best possible food while settling in for the rugby, rather opt for a boerie roll.

