Alleged lottery looter is living large, despite assets being frozen
John Maytham speaks with Raymond Joseph, an investigative journalist at Ground-Up.
Despite the National Prosecuting Authority’s Assets Forfeiture Unit (AFU) obtaining a preservation order over Ramulifo’s assets, he seems to be enjoying a jet-setting lifestyle.
It is one thing to freeze assets, it is another thing for people to pay the consequences and face possible jail time.Raymond Joseph, Investigative Journalist - Ground-Up
RELATED: GroundUp warned to 'take down' article about lawyer it fingered in Lotto probe
According to a Ground-Up article the lawyer has been posting pictures of his exotic travels and lavish lifestyle on Instagram.
It is alleged that Ramulifo obtained over R60 million in lottery funding through three different non-profits for various projects (including for a drug rehabilitation centre in Pretoria), none of which were completed.
RELATED: DA calls for action against Lottery looters after SIU uncovers web of corruption
Joseph says there are ongoing criminal investigations.
The latest story just shows you that he has not a care in the world.Raymond Joseph, Investigative Journalist - Ground-Up
It is shocking if I may say.Raymond Joseph, Investigative Journalist - Ground-Up
Listen to the interview for more.
More from Local
Miss SA runner-up Nandi Mabala on daring to dream
Sara-Jayne is joined by Miss South Africa second runner-up Nande Mabala to chat about her journey.Read More
One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics
Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about Embodied Eating Disorder Recovery, the use of psychedelics in treating eating disorders.Read More
[LISTEN] How is a body burnt beyond recognition identified?
Sadly, 62 out of the 74 bodies recovered in the Johannesburg fire were burnt beyond recognition.Read More
Some pharmacists allowed to prescribe and dispense HIV medication without script
Following a ruling from the North Gauteng High Court, accessing HIV medication has become easier.Read More
Cape Town bully in viral video charged with assault, her victim in counselling
Darian Hock, Attorney representing Mishqah Arend weighs in on the case.Read More
Headboy keeps promise, takes longtime Down syndrome friend to matric dance
Have you ever met a kind-hearted person who made a significant positive impact on your life?Read More
Lindokuhle Sobekwa’s powerful journey as an award-winning photographer in SA
Born in Katlehong in 1995, Sobekwa began learning photography skills in 2012.Read More
New dash and bodycams for CoCT officers will 'boost ability to fight crime'
The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers will be getting body and dash cams.Read More
'It was like a bomb had gone off' – Veteran firefighter on Marshalltown fire
The deadly fire in Johannesburg has claimed numerous lives and horrified South Africans.Read More