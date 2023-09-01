Alleged lottery looter is living large, despite assets being frozen





John Maytham speaks with Raymond Joseph, an investigative journalist at Ground-Up.

Despite the National Prosecuting Authority’s Assets Forfeiture Unit (AFU) obtaining a preservation order over Ramulifo’s assets, he seems to be enjoying a jet-setting lifestyle.

It is one thing to freeze assets, it is another thing for people to pay the consequences and face possible jail time. Raymond Joseph, Investigative Journalist - Ground-Up

According to a Ground-Up article the lawyer has been posting pictures of his exotic travels and lavish lifestyle on Instagram.

It is alleged that Ramulifo obtained over R60 million in lottery funding through three different non-profits for various projects (including for a drug rehabilitation centre in Pretoria), none of which were completed.

Joseph says there are ongoing criminal investigations.

The latest story just shows you that he has not a care in the world. Raymond Joseph, Investigative Journalist - Ground-Up

It is shocking if I may say. Raymond Joseph, Investigative Journalist - Ground-Up

