JHB fire: 'NGOs follow the law when aiding illegal occupants'
Lester Kiewit speaks to Khululiwe Bhengu, an attorney at the Social Economics Rights Institute (SERI).
A five-story building in Marshalltown in the Johannesburg CBD caught alight on Thursday, killing at least 73 people and injuring and displacing many more.
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the fire is a “wake-up call” for the government to provide habitable housing for those in need.
RELATED: 'There needs to be law and order in the inner city' - Ramaphosa on JHB CBD fire
He added that the illegal occupancy of the building was a disaster waiting to happen.
The city owned the building but it was ‘hijacked’ after it had been abandoned.
The city claims their attempts to address the illegal occupancy of buildings were hindered by NGOs and civil society.
RELATED: JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault'
Bhengu says that it is very unfortunate that the government blames NGOs rather than addressing the tragedy and helping those who are injured, displaced, and mourning.
She adds that NGOs act within in the law to help poor people on the verge of homelessness.
If you have a problem with NGOs going to court to defend poor people who have asked them to do so, then you have a problem with the law. You have a problem with the Constitution.Khululiwe Bhengu, attorney at SERI
Listen to the interview for more.
