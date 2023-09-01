Bitter-sweet end for De Villiers Chocolate (Paarl), closing shop after 13 years
Lester Kiewit speaks to Pieter de Villiers, co-owner of De Villiers Chocolate, about the announcement that they will be closing down at the end of September after thirteen years of tantalising our tastebuds.
Why? Listen below.
De Villiers Chocolate at Paarl's Spice Route (and its distribution to retailers) closes after 13 years.
The company started because De Villiers wanted to create chocolate that had unique flavours without affecting the sustainability of the environment.
However, over the last few years, the company experienced manufacturing difficulties relating to Russia and Ukraine's war, affecting the import cost of some ingredients. This, coupled with loadshedding and increasing prices of cocoa beans, is forcing the company to shut its doors.
De Villiers says that it was a difficult decision to make but they are grateful to shareholders, investors, consumers and employees who have contributed to the success of De Villiers Chocolates over the years.
Get your last stock at Paarl's Spice Route or at retail stores until month-end.
Thanks for gifting our tastebuds for 13 years!
Santam profits soar despite rise in claims due to extreme weather events
The Money Show talks to Santam's Gugu Mtetwa after the insurer posts its half-year results.Read More
'Plan to hike sugar tax with no consultation threatens more jobs'
Industry body SA Canegrowers is appealing to government to 'come to the party' and talk about diversification before implementing a hike in the Health Promotion Levy.Read More
The benefits of stepping away from work, for you AND your company
There's a delicate balance between productivity and retreating, and leaders in an organisation need to be part of this conversation says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha.Read More
Municipalities continue to fail the people they should be serving, study shows
A 12-year study of our 5 biggest metros shows to what extent municipalities underspent on services, overspent on wages, and ‘robbed’ ratepayers through overinflation.Read More
'Younger people are desperate and turning to insurance fraud to make ends meet'
People are under tremendous levels of stress, doing whatever necessary to make ends meet, even if that means committing a crime.Read More
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can
The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong.Read More
New vehicle sales exceeding expectations despite cost, rate increases
Auto group Motus has reported a revenue increase of 16% for the past financial year.Read More
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft
Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in illegal refineries.Read More
Woolies hasn't passed on any loadshedding costs to consumer, says CEO
The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' year-end results.Read More