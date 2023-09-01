Bitter-sweet end for De Villiers Chocolate (Paarl), closing shop after 13 years





Lester Kiewit speaks to Pieter de Villiers, co-owner of De Villiers Chocolate, about the announcement that they will be closing down at the end of September after thirteen years of tantalising our tastebuds.

De Villiers Chocolate at Paarl's Spice Route (and its distribution to retailers) closes after 13 years.

The company started because De Villiers wanted to create chocolate that had unique flavours without affecting the sustainability of the environment.

However, over the last few years, the company experienced manufacturing difficulties relating to Russia and Ukraine's war, affecting the import cost of some ingredients. This, coupled with loadshedding and increasing prices of cocoa beans, is forcing the company to shut its doors.

De Villiers says that it was a difficult decision to make but they are grateful to shareholders, investors, consumers and employees who have contributed to the success of De Villiers Chocolates over the years.

Get your last stock at Paarl's Spice Route or at retail stores until month-end.

Thanks for gifting our tastebuds for 13 years!