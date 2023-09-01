Proud Boys leader gets 17 years in jail for storming US Capitol





Joseph Biggs, a military veteran and a former leader of the far-right extremist group ‘The Proud Boys’, has received the second longest sentence related to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

He was convicted of seditious conspiracy for trying to prevent the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

There were other charges related to that. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

In pictures that emerged from the attack, he was seen wearing a t-shirt with a skull and crossbones.

Biggs expressed remorse and pleaded for the court to be lenient.

17 years is quite a warning shot. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

