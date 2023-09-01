Happy 27th birthday, Zendaya! Look back at her show-stopping movie and TV roles
Zendaya celebrates her 27th birthday today (1 September).
The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor and singer is one of the most prominent and influential names in the entertainment industry today.
From Spider-Man to Euphoria, she has made a huge name for herself on the big screen.
Let’s look back at Zendaya’s top 10 performances across film and television, ranked by We Got This Covered:
10) ‘K. C. Undercover’ (2015 to 2018)
Zendaya played high school student K. C. Cooper, a secret agent in this Disney Channel original series.
9) ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ (2021)
She voiced Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy, the sequel to the classic 1996 film.
8) ‘Shake It Up’ (2010 to 2013)
_Shake It Up _was the first step on Zendaya’s journey to stardom.
She played one of the show’s main characters Raquel ‘Rocky’ Blue, alongside Bella Thorne.
7) ‘Malcom & Marie’ (2021)
Zendaya stars as Marie, alongside John David Washington as Malcom in this American black-and-white romantic drama.
6) ‘Super-Man: Far From Home’ (2019)
Zendaya’s character Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones returns for Spider-Man: Far From Home after making her debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.
5) ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ (2017)
Spider-man: Homecoming marked Zendaya’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
4) ‘The Greatest Showman’ (2017)
Zendaya plays Anne Wheeler, a trapeze artist, in The Greatest Showman musical drama.
3) ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (2021)
Spider-Man: No Way Home was Zendaya’s third appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
2) 'Dune' (2021)
Zendaya plays Chani in this epic fiction film, directed by Denis Villeneuve.
1) 'Euphoria' (2019 to present)
Probably one of Zendaya’s most prominent roles is high-schooler Rue Bennet in HBO’s Euphoria.
