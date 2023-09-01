'Eco-friendly' straws may contain toxic chemicals threatening humans and animals

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Miss SA runner-up Nandi Mabala on daring to dream Sara-Jayne is joined by Miss South Africa second runner-up Nande Mabala to chat about her journey. 2 September 2023 12:35 PM
One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about... 2 September 2023 11:20 AM
[LISTEN] How is a body burnt beyond recognition identified? Sadly, 62 out of the 74 bodies recovered in the Johannesburg fire were burnt beyond recognition. 1 September 2023 5:43 PM
View all Local
New dash and bodycams for CoCT officers will 'boost ability to fight crime' The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officers will be getting body and dash cams. 1 September 2023 10:54 AM
JHB fire: 'City must stop blaming NGOs for something that's their own fault' The devastating fire in Johannesburg has left city officials slamming the NGO SERI over “hijacked” building litigation. 31 August 2023 5:13 PM
[LISTEN] MPs weigh in on Reserve Bank's 'dismal' findings on Phala Phala report The bank's findings showed no sufficient evidence to prove that Ramaphosa violated exchange controls by keeping foreign currency. 31 August 2023 11:15 AM
View all Politics
Bitter-sweet end for De Villiers Chocolate (Paarl), closing shop after 13 years Pieter de Villiers of De Villiers Chocolate speaks about closing down after thirteen years of tantalising our tastebuds. 1 September 2023 9:46 AM
Santam profits soar despite rise in claims due to extreme weather events The Money Show talks to Santam's Gugu Mtetwa after the insurer posts its half-year results. 31 August 2023 9:59 PM
'Plan to hike sugar tax with no consultation threatens more jobs' Industry body SA Canegrowers is appealing to government to 'come to the party' and talk about diversification before implementing... 31 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Business
Don't kid around with your kidneys! Paediatric nephrologist and manager of The Kidney Care programme at Discovery Health, Prof Errol Gotlich shines the spotlight on c... 2 September 2023 1:01 PM
Last minute lane cutters! Can lane dividers prevent culprits from cutting? What's worse than traffic? Having drivers cutting in last minute. 1 September 2023 6:31 PM
Have the travel bug? 'Wine' not visit the top four wine-tourism spots in Italy Italy is one of the largest wine-growing countries in the world and celebrate accordingly on the first Friday in September. 1 September 2023 2:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I am a scholar before I am a baller': Tefu Mashamaite Mashamaite hung up his boots in 2018 and has shifted his focus to academia and has various degrees and diplomas in politics, inter... 2 September 2023 9:48 AM
Proteas seek demption ahead of Aussie T20 today The second T20 match against Australia kicks off today (1 September) at 6 pm. 1 September 2023 8:58 AM
Bulls Daisies bloom to light the way for women's rugby The Pretoria side claimed a resounding 69-8 win over the Stormers in the final over the weekend for their first title since 2006.... 30 August 2023 6:33 AM
View all Sport
Top Picks Here are some suggestions on what to do on this 'not-so-Springy' weekend. 2 September 2023 8:27 AM
PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup PJ Powers teamed up with DJ Closher to create a head-bopping remix of 'World in Union' 1 September 2023 12:58 PM
Lindokuhle Sobekwa’s powerful journey as an award-winning photographer in SA Born in Katlehong in 1995, Sobekwa began learning photography skills in 2012. 1 September 2023 12:55 PM
View all Entertainment
Trump, once banned from YouTube, will return with live streamed Georgia trial Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has also granted access to all media coverage. 1 September 2023 1:36 PM
[WATCH] Man caught transporting a massive BULL on a passenger seat What on earth was this man thinking having a bovine as a passenger? 1 September 2023 1:22 PM
China 'taunts' India with new map claiming parts of its territoriy China is telling India to ‘stay calm’ as the nations face a dispute over China's new border map. 1 September 2023 11:59 AM
View all World
Ugandan man faces death penalty for 'aggravated homosexuality' under new law A Ugandan man could face the death penalty under Uganda’s new homophobic legislation. 1 September 2023 12:06 PM
Gabon coup: ‘You wonder if it is the democratic process taking care of itself’ The president of Gabon has been placed under house arrest as part of an attempted military coup. 31 August 2023 10:53 AM
Nigerian army destroys illegal refinery in crackdown on crude oil theft Nigeria loses billions of dollars worth of revenue due to crude oil theft every year. The commodity is now also being processed in... 30 August 2023 7:58 PM
View all Africa
Consumer ninja commits to taking up as many dodgy tele-sales cases as she can The scourge of misleading sales call agents - Wendy Knowler relates the story of a re-instated funeral policy gone wrong. 30 August 2023 8:42 PM
[WATCH] No-cutlery KFC ad delivers on classic 'finger lickin' good' promise Think Creative Africa's Nkgabiseng Motau shares the week's advertising "heroes" and "zeros" on The Money Show. 29 August 2023 8:51 PM
Energy drink's funny Home Affairs ad 'spot on', but is the idea getting old? The Switch Energy Drink campaign has great energy says an advertising expert, but isn't roasting government departments getting a... 29 August 2023 8:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'Eco-friendly' straws may contain toxic chemicals threatening humans and animals

1 September 2023 9:39 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation
Plastic straws
straws
Environmental Sustainability

A new study finds that eco straws might contain potentially toxic chemicals called polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl (PFAS).

This article is published courtesy of The Conversation and Ovokeroye Abafe, Marie Curie Individual Fellow from the University of Birmingham.

Drinking straws that are made from materials like paper and bamboo are often promoted as more eco-friendly than their plastic counterparts. However, a new study has found that these supposedly sustainable straws contain potentially toxic chemicals called polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

These substances, commonly known as “forever chemicals”, are a large group of over 4,000 synthetic chemicals that are used in a wide range of products due to their water- and fat-repellent properties. They can be found in everyday items such as non-stick cooking pans and fast-food packaging.

RELATED: TIME TO SAY GOODBYE TO THE PLASTIC STRAW. BUT WHAT'S THE BEST ALTERNATIVE?

PFAS can linger in the environment for thousands of years, and exposure to certain levels of PFAS has been linked to ill health both in people and in animals.

The study, conducted by researchers in Belgium, analysed commercially available drinking straws of various types and recorded PFAS concentrations in 39 separate brands. PFAS were discovered in almost all of the paper and bamboo straws tested. They were detected in plastic and glass straws too, but at a lower frequency.

Perfluorooctanoic acid was the most common PFAS detected in the straws. The manufacture of perfluorooctanoic acid has been banned in the European Union since 2020 on safety grounds. However, it can be found in old or recycled consumer products and persists in the environment.

RELATED: DITCH PLASTIC STRAWS! (AND OTHER TIPS TO REDUCE YOUR USE OF SINGLE-USE PLASTIC)

The presence of PFAS in plant-based straws could, at least in part, be due to factors like unintentional contamination from plants grown in soil polluted by PFAS and from the use of recycled paper containing PFAS in the production of straws.

Photo by Uwe Conrad on Unsplash
Photo by Uwe Conrad on Unsplash

Detecting forever chemicals

The researchers used two methods to detect PFAS in the straws. First, they measured whether 29 types of common PFAS were present and quantified their amounts in the straws using a sensitive method called liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry. They found 16 of the 29 target PFAS at detectable concentrations.

A screening approach was then used to detect any other PFAS compounds in the straws. This revealed the presence of two additional PFAS compounds – trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) and trifluoromethanesulfonic acid (TFMS).

TFA occurred in five of the eight paper-based straw brands tested and TFMS in six of them. Both compounds were measured in one bamboo straw.

RELATED: DEMAND FOR PAPER STRAWS IS GROWING RAPIDLY IN SA

Given TFA’s limited industrial applications, the researchers suggest that its presence in straws potentially stems from the breakdown of halogenated hydrocarbons. These hydrocarbons are commonly used as industrial solvents, intermediates in synthesis and even as dry cleaning agents.

In contrast, the sources of the TFMS in straws are uncertain. However, they are known to be associated with sites where firefighting foams have been used.

Should we be concerned?

People could be directly exposed to PFAS in straws as they leach into our drinks during use. Discarded or recycled straws could also result in indirect exposure through contaminated soils, water, plants and other consumer products derived from recycled materials.

This is concerning. PFAS exposure poses considerable health risks to people, wildlife and the environment.

Research indicates that pregnant women who are exposed to these substances may experience reduced fertility and heightened blood pressure. Their children could face developmental effects like low birth weight, early puberty and even an increased risk of some cancers.

RELATED: WORK TOGETHER TO BEAT PLASTIC POLLUTION THIS WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY – UN

PFAS exposure has even been shown to compromise the immune system’s ability to fight infections. In 2020, research from Denmark found that the severity of COVID-19 infections seemed to be aggravated by exposure to some PFAS.

Exposure to PFAS has also been linked to reduced reproductive ability in birds, the development of tumours and disrupted immune and kidney function in other species of animal.

For example, research on the Cape Fear River in North Carolina in 2022 revealed that all 75 American alligators (a protected species) tested had PFAS in their blood serum. The levels of PFAS in the alligators’ serum were associated with disrupted immune functions and autoimmune-type diseases.

These chemicals are now so widespread in the environment that it is almost impossible for humans and wildlife to avoid exposure to them. Exposure to PFAS can occur in various ways, including breathing in contaminated air, consuming tainted food and water, and even through skin contact with dust and particles.

However, using stainless steel straws might provide some protection from additional PFAS exposure. The Belgian study recorded no detectable amount of PFAS in this type of straw.

But it’s important to note that while stainless steel straws might reduce PFAS exposure, they could still expose people to other harmful substances like heavy metals. Some of these metals, including chromium and nickel, have been linked with serious health issues affecting the heart, lungs, digestive system, kidneys and liver.

Perhaps the best thing we can do for now is to avoid using straws altogether, where possible.


This article first appeared on KFM : 'Eco-friendly' straws may contain toxic chemicals threatening humans and animals




1 September 2023 9:39 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
The Conversation
Plastic straws
straws
Environmental Sustainability

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Supplied

Don't kid around with your kidneys!

2 September 2023 1:01 PM

Paediatric nephrologist and manager of The Kidney Care programme at Discovery Health, Prof Errol Gotlich shines the spotlight on caring for Kidneys as part of the Kidney Awareness Week. He shares some insights on Discovery Health’s data with regard to CKD, and to give some nutrition tips to keep your kidneys healthy. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Psychedelic Therapy / Pexels: cottonbro studio

One woman's journey to treat her eating disorder with psychedelics

2 September 2023 11:20 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Francesa Annenberg who is the founder of the website Francesa Eats Roses where she shares her thoughts about Embodied Eating Disorder Recovery, the use of psychedelics in treating eating disorders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Driving / Pexels: JÉSHOOTS

Last minute lane cutters! Can lane dividers prevent culprits from cutting?

1 September 2023 6:31 PM

What's worse than traffic? Having drivers cutting in last minute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: pixabay.com

Have the travel bug? 'Wine' not visit the top four wine-tourism spots in Italy

1 September 2023 2:45 PM

Italy is one of the largest wine-growing countries in the world and celebrate accordingly on the first Friday in September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© zakokor/123rf.com

Brave Uber driver, bittersweet SPCA: Top good news stories of the week

1 September 2023 2:42 PM

We could all do with a little good news, here are this week's top stories to put a smile on your face.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Man caught transporting a massive BULL on a passenger seat

1 September 2023 1:22 PM

What on earth was this man thinking having a bovine as a passenger?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Pick n Pay Clothing website

Nando's and Pick n Pay Clothing drop extra hot merch for Heritage month

1 September 2023 1:04 PM

What happens when two lekker local brands collide? You get hot 'n spicy limited edition tees to look lekker in this Spring.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PJ Powers teams up with DJ Closher for the remix of 'World of Union'. Photo: 702/Karabo Tebele

PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup

1 September 2023 12:58 PM

PJ Powers teamed up with DJ Closher to create a head-bopping remix of 'World in Union'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© morisfoto/123rf

How folk remedies can fuel misinformation

1 September 2023 12:09 PM

Folk wisdom can involve herbal remedies, dietary recommendations and advice about following specific behaviours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot of award-winning documentary !Aitsa trailer / Youtube: @cphdox4091

How ancestors viewed the sky: Doc explores both indigenous and modern cosmology

1 September 2023 10:58 AM

Award-winning documentary !Aitsa explores indigenous conceptions of the cosmos held by ancient ǀXam San people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alleged lottery looter is living large, despite assets being frozen

Local

'It was like a bomb had gone off' – Veteran firefighter on Marshalltown fire

Local

PJ Powers brings the 'gees' with ‘World in Union’ remix for the Rugby World Cup

Entertainment Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

CoJ contacts neighbouring countries following Joburg fire which claimed 76 lives

2 September 2023 1:26 PM

'I am a scholar before I am a baller': Tefu Mashamaite

2 September 2023 11:48 AM

Police making progress to foil cash-in-transit robberies in SA - Masemola

2 September 2023 11:40 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA